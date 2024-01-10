Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), reports additional drill assay results from the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits within the Cactus Project, Arizona. A total of 9 drill holes were completed for a total of 18,215 ft (5,552 m) supporting the 125 ft (38 m) infill-to-measured and geotechnical drilling programs (see FIGURES 1 – 12).
Thick and high-grade total copper (“CuT”) and soluble copper (“Cu TSol”) intervals within this Cactus East measured drilling (125 ft | 38 m drill centres) remains consistent with indicated drilling results from the 2023 updated mineral resource.
At Cactus West, infill and geotechnical drilling returned wide intervals of primary copper mineralization both below and at the extents of the Cactus West mineral resource shell. The encouraging results support the need for an expanded Cactus West infill and exploration drill program as per the Nuton LLC Joint Venture press release (see PR Dec 14, 2023). ASCU is currently finalizing the 2024 work plan, which will include follow up drilling at Cactus West and MainSpring, and metallurgical test work for the Nuton Case Integrated Pre-feasibility Study. The Nuton case PFS will build upon ASCU’s Standalone PFS expected in Q1 2024.
Drilling Highlights:
- ECE-177: 730.7 ft (223 m) @ 0.92 % CuT of continuous mineralization
- 417 ft (127 m) @ 1.34% CuT, 1.27% Cu TSol, 0.031% Mo (enriched)
- Incl 55 ft (17 m) @ 2.03% CuT, 1.97% Cu TSol, 0.025% Mo
- 265 ft (81 m) @ 0.36% CuT, 0.028% Mo (primary)
- ECW-150: 1,416 ft (432 m) @ 0.45% CuT of continuous mineralization
- 168 ft (51 m) @ 0.62% CuT, 0.51% Cu TSol, 0.006% Mo (enriched)
- 1,174 ft (358 m) @ 0.43% CuT, 0.011% Mo
- Incl. 674.5 ft (205 m) @ 0.40% CuT, 0.10% Mo primary mineralization extending below the reported resource pit extents
- ECE-179: 670 ft (204 m) @ 0.78% CuT of continuous mineralization
- 287 ft (88 m) @ 1.37% CuT, 1.30% Cu TSol, 0.033% Mo (enriched)
- Incl 108 ft (33 m) @ 1.78% CuT, 1.72% Cu TSol, 0.042% Mo
- ECE-185: 881 ft (269 m) @ 0.52% CuT of continuous mineralization
- 436 ft (133 m) @ 0.80% CuT, 0.76% Cu TSol, 0.006% Mo (enriched)
- ECW-151: 1,496 ft (456 m) @ 0.24% CuT of continuous mineralization from 110 ft (33 m) downhole
- 1,319 ft (402 m) @ 0.24% CuT, 0.003% Mo (primary)
- ECW-153: 935 ft (285 m) @ 0.25% CuT, 0.012% Mo (primary)
- ECW-154: 1,589 ft (484 m) @ 0.19% CuT of continuous mineralization
NOTE: True widths are not known; Cactus West = ECW, Cactus East = ECE
George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran President and CEO commented, “The infill to measured drilling supports the updated Mineral Resource Estimate that we released in October 2023. This measured infill drilling bodes well for future updates to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Definitive Feasibility Studies, planned following the release of our Stand Alone PFS in 1Q24. Specific to Cactus East it was encouraging to see an extension of the leachable mineralization to the northeast, representing potential future mineral resource growth.
We were particularly intrigued by the results from Cactus West, host to the majority of the primary resources within the Cactus MRE. At Cactus West, we continued to drill primary mineralization for an additional 674 ft (205 m) below the existing pit-shell demonstrating more opportunities for future resource growth along the mine trend. Given the recent signing of the “Nuton Option to Joint Venture Agreement” and the new focus on the primary sulphides with our JV partner on a go forward basis, we anticipate unlocking additional value for the shareholders of the Company.”
Drilling Recap
Cactus East
Two of the three core holes drilled at Cactus East were infill-to-measure planned drillholes. The third hole (ECE-185) was drilled to test the northern extent of mineralization of the main Cactus East deposit along an interpreted fault-controlled bedrock ridge. This drillhole successfully intercepted a thick zone of moderate grade oxide mineralization before entering enriched and primary sulphides.
Cactus West
Six angled core holes from the proposed infill-to-measured drill program were drilled around the perimeter of the Cactus West Pit in support of our geotechnical program for proposed expansion of the pit in the mine plan. These holes were targeted specifically to provide geotechnical information, in addition to infill drilling toward measured leachable resources at Cactus West. Their locations also provided the opportunity to test primary mineralization at depth which had not been the focus of previous drilling programs. In addition to the known resource mineralization, hole ECW-150 intercepted an additional 674.2 ft (205 m) of primary mineralization grading 0.4% CuT, within the total interval of 1,174.2 ft (358 m) @ 0.43% CuT.
TABLE 1: Significant Drilling Intercepts (Cactus East “ECE” and Cactus West “ECW”)
Hole
Zone
Feet
Meters
CuT
Cu Tsol
Mo
id
from
to
length
from
to
length
%
%
%
Cactus East
ECE-
oxide
1,256.5
1,312.0
55.5
383.0
399.9
16.9
0.28
0.26
0.016
enriched
1,312.0
1,728.6
416.6
399.9
526.9
127.0
1.34
1.27
0.031
including
1,312.0
1,367.0
55.0
399.9
416.7
16.8
2.03
1.97
0.025
and
1,587.0
1,633.6
46.6
483.7
497.9
14.2
2.10
1.99
0.061
primary
1,728.6
1,993.9
265.3
526.9
607.7
80.9
0.36
0.05
0.028
including
1,878.6
1,926.0
47.4
572.6
587.0
14.4
0.47
0.04
0.023
ECE-
oxide
1316.8
1,403.0
86.2
401.4
427.6
26.3
0.47
0.43
0.020
including
1351.0
1,383.7
32.7
411.8
421.8
10.0
0.77
0.74
0.018
enriched
1435.0
1,722.0
287.0
437.4
524.9
87.5
1.37
1.30
0.033
including
1435.0
1,543.0
108.0
437.4
470.3
32.9
1.78
1.72
0.042
primary
1722.0
1,986.4
264.4
524.9
605.5
80.6
0.33
0.05
0.018
including
1877.0
1,907.0
30.0
572.1
581.3
9.1
0.58
0.04
0.017
ECE-
oxide
877.0
1,313.0
436.0
267.3
400.2
132.9
0.80
0.76
0.006
including
913.4
944.0
30.6
278.4
287.7
9.3
2.09
2.02
0.003
and
1097.0
1,145.5
48.5
334.4
349.1
14.8
1.25
1.22
0.005
and
1185.0
1,213.0
28.0
361.2
369.7
8.5
1.42
1.40
0.007
enriched
1403.0
1,565.8
162.8
427.6
477.3
49.6
0.46
0.44
0.004
including
1523.8
1,551.0
27.2
464.5
472.7
8.3
1.01
0.99
0.004
primary
1565.8
1,758.0
192.2
477.3
535.8
58.6
0.14
0.02
0.003
Cactus West
ECW-
oxide
440.0
514.0
74.0
134.1
156.7
22.6
0.38
0.30
0.001
enriched
514.0
682.0
168.0
156.7
207.9
51.2
0.62
0.51
0.006
including
514.0
572.0
58.0
156.7
174.3
17.7
1.12
1.03
0.003
primary
682.0
1,856.2
1,174.2
207.9
565.8
357.9
0.43
0.04
0.011
including
843.0
933.0
90.0
256.9
284.4
27.4
0.69
0.04
0.011
and
1286.0
1,316.0
30.0
392.0
401.1
9.1
0.69
0.08
0.021
and
1352.0
1,412.0
60.0
412.1
430.4
18.3
0.66
0.07
0.009
ECW-
enriched
109.6
287.0
177.4
33.4
87.5
54.1
0.23
0.21
0.001
primary
287.0
1,605.5
1,318.5
87.5
489.4
401.9
0.24
0.03
0.003
including
744.5
795.0
50.5
226.9
242.3
15.4
1.00
0.07
0.001
and
1425.1
1,597.0
171.9
434.4
486.8
52.4
0.59
0.05
0.017
ECW-
oxide
358.0
382.0
24.0
109.1
116.4
7.3
0.16
0.08
0.006
oxide
421.7
479.3
57.6
128.5
146.1
17.6
0.22
0.17
0.005
oxide
535.3
685.0
149.7
163.2
208.8
45.6
0.26
0.25
0.005
oxide
752.0
829.7
77.7
229.2
252.9
23.7
0.17
0.14
0.006
oxide
829.7
940.0
110.3
252.9
286.5
33.6
0.14
0.08
0.006
primary
940.0
1,874.9
934.9
286.5
571.5
285.0
0.25
0.03
0.012
ECW-
oxide
218.9
704.0
485.1
66.7
214.6
147.9
0.13
0.11
0.003
including
570.4
704.0
133.6
173.9
214.6
40.7
0.21
0.20
0.008
enriched
710.7
776.0
65.3
216.6
236.5
19.9
0.27
0.18
0.015
primary
776.0
836.0
60.0
236.5
254.8
18.3
0.25
0.04
0.010
enriched
836.0
936.0
100.0
254.8
285.3
30.5
0.27
0.14
0.009
primary
936.0
1,807.6
871.6
285.3
551.0
265.7
0.20
0.03
0.012
including
1076.0
1,106.0
30.0
328.0
337.1
9.1
0.32
0.04
0.007
and
1251.2
1,331.9
80.7
381.4
406.0
24.6
0.32
0.03
0.013
and
1616.0
1,686.0
70.0
492.6
513.9
21.3
0.32
0.03
0.011
ECW-
oxide
949.8
1,158.0
208.2
289.5
353.0
63.5
0.23
0.20
0.004
enriched
1158.0
1,199.0
41.0
353.0
365.5
12.5
0.10
0.09
0.004
primary
1199.0
1,576.6
377.6
365.5
480.5
115.1
0.08
0.02
0.002
ECW-
oxide
1116.4
1,168.0
51.6
340.3
356.0
15.7
0.33
0.25
0.008
enriched
1168.0
1,339.0
171.0
356.0
408.1
52.1
0.42
0.39
0.013
including
1188.4
1,218.0
29.6
362.2
371.2
9.0
0.80
0.78
0.020
primary
1339.0
1,747.9
408.9
408.1
532.8
124.6
0.24
0.03
0.011
including
1377.0
1,519.0
142.0
419.7
463.0
43.3
0.48
0.06
0.022
- Intervals are presented in core length and are drilled vertically, or with dip angles from -80 to -60 degrees.
- Drill assays assume a mineralized cut-off grade of 0.1% CuT reflecting the potential for heap leaching of openpit material in the case of Oxide and Enriched or in the case of Primary material to provide typical average grades. Holes were terminated below the basement fault.
- Assay results are not capped. Intercepts are aggregated within geological confines of major mineral zones.
- True widths are not known.
Table 2: Drilling details
Hole
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (ft)
TD (ft)
Azimuth
Dip
Cactus East
ECE-177
424129.8
3646941.6
1469.7
2120.3
0.0
-90.0
ECE-179
424202.0
3646994.0
1492.0
2090.4
0.0
-90.0
ECE-185
424107.9
3646941.0
1468.7
2274.0
0.0
-90.0
Cactus West
ECW-150
423380.9
3646173.0
1435.0
2156.0
45.0
-65.0
ECW-151
423824.4
3646017.6
1441.0
2017.0
0.0
-60.0
ECW-153
423550.0
3647060.0
1465.0
1874.9
175.0
-65.0
ECW-154
423440.0
3647040.0
1,466.0
1,877.0
180.0
-65.0
ECW-157
422990.0
3646425.0
1434.0
2032.7
90.0
-80.0
ECW-160
422975.0
3646150.0
1425.0
1773.0
0.0
-90.0
Note: Drill locations are based on drill plans and hand-held GPS locators and may be adjusted slightly when properly surveyed.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2023 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s sample prep, analytical methodologies, and quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Links from the Press Release
PR Dated December 14, 2023:https://arizonasonoran.com/news-releases/arizona-sonoran-and-nuton-llc-announce-option-to-joint-venture-on-cactus-project-in-arizona/
Figures 1-12: https://arizonasonoran.com/projects/cactus-mine-project/press-release-images/
