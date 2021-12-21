Ark Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHK

Notice of Meeting - Explanatory Memorandum Note 7.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Free attaching options attaching to 7,486,250 FPO shares issued today on a 2 for 1 basis.
The options will convert to FPO shares on exercise.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
4,022,500 options subject to 24 months escrow from date of quotation (issued to directors following shareholder approval of resolutions 10 to 14 at the Company's GM held 24 September 2021).
10,200,000 options subject to 12 months escrow from date of issue.
Issue details
Number of +securities
14,972,500
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching options attaching to 7,486,250 FPO shares issued today on a 2 for 1 basis.
Purpose of the issue
To raise additional working capital
