Ark Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHK

New +securities ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Options over FPO shares exercisable @$0.20 and expiring 17 December 2023 +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210825/pdf/44zqcr9crlwd26.pdf

Notice of Meeting - Explanatory Memorandum Note 7.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Free attaching options attaching to 7,486,250 FPO shares issued today on a 2 for 1 basis.

The options will convert to FPO shares on exercise.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

4,022,500 options subject to 24 months escrow from date of quotation (issued to directors following shareholder approval of resolutions 10 to 14 at the Company's GM held 24 September 2021).

10,200,000 options subject to 12 months escrow from date of issue.