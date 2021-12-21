Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ark Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHK   AU000000AHK7

ARK MINES LIMITED

(AHK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/19
0.68 AUD   +9.68%
12/21ARK MINES : Application for quotation of securities - AHK
12/21ARK MINES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHK
12/21ARK MINES : Appendix 3Y
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ark Mines : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHK

12/21/2021 | 11:13pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ARK MINES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 22, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Options over FPO shares exercisable @$0.20 and

14,972,500

17/12/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 17 December 2023

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ARK MINES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

123668717

1.3

ASX issuer code

AHK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details



2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

A new class of options as advised on ASX Appendix 3B lodged 25 August 2021

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B



New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options over FPO shares exercisable @$0.20 and expiring

17 December 2023

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210825/pdf/44zqcr9crlwd26.pdf

Notice of Meeting - Explanatory Memorandum Note 7.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Free attaching options attaching to 7,486,250 FPO shares issued today on a 2 for 1 basis.

The options will convert to FPO shares on exercise.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

4,022,500 options subject to 24 months escrow from date of quotation (issued to directors following shareholder approval of resolutions 10 to 14 at the Company's GM held 24 September 2021).

10,200,000 options subject to 12 months escrow from date of issue.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details



Number of +securities

14,972,500

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching options attaching to 7,486,250 FPO shares issued today on a 2 for 1 basis.

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ark Mines Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARK MINES LIMITED
12/21ARK MINES : Application for quotation of securities - AHK
12/21ARK MINES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AHK
12/21ARK MINES : Appendix 3Y
12/06ARK MINES LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 20
09/23Ark Mines Limited Appoints Wen-Shien Chai as Auditor
09/02Ark Mines Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
09/01Ark Mines Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2020
08/25Benjamin Emery to Join the Board of Ark Mines Limited
08/25Ark Mines Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 5 million in funding
08/25Ark Mines Limited signed a binding head of agreement to acquire MIJ Holding Co Pty Limi..
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 6,89 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
Net Debt 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,78 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,82%
Chart ARK MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ark Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Antony B. Corel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Burnham Mitchell Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Alan Jackson Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARK MINES LIMITED0.00%1
BHP GROUP-1.70%146 227
RIO TINTO PLC-12.99%104 425
GLENCORE PLC54.87%62 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.00%46 876
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.38%31 953