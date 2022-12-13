Advanced search
    ARKR   US0407121013

ARK RESTAURANTS CORP.

(ARKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-12-13 pm EST
18.76 USD   +1.41%
04:06pArk Restaurants Announces Conference Call
BU
11/29ARK RESTAURANTS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09Ark Restaurants Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Ark Restaurants Announces Conference Call

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) will hold a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 1, 2022 on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Toll-Free – 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International – 1-201-689-8471

The Company will also broadcast its conference call over the Internet. To access the broadcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1589322&tp_key=0d30a34eb4. A replay of the broadcast will be available within three hours of the call, and will be available until Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:59 PM ET. The dial-in telephone numbers for the replay are:

Toll-Free – 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International – 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number – 13734953

As of October 1, 2022, Ark Restaurants Corp. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, 16 fast food concepts and catering operations, exclusively in the United States, that have similar economic characteristics, nature of products and service, class of customers and distribution methods. The Company operates four restaurants in New York City, one in Washington, DC, five in Las Vegas, Nevada, one in Atlantic City, New Jersey, four in Florida and two on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. The Las Vegas operations include four restaurants within the New York-New York Hotel & Casino Resort and operation of the hotel’s room service, banquet facilities, employee dining room and six food court concepts and one restaurant within the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Company operates a restaurant in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino. The Florida operations include the Rustic Inn in Dania Beach, Shuckers in Jensen Beach, JB's on the Beach in Deerfield Beach, Blue Moon Fish Company in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and the operation of four fast food facilities in Tampa and six fast food facilities in Hollywood, each at a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino operated by the Seminole Indian Tribe at these locations. In Alabama, the Company operates two Original Oyster Houses, one in Gulf Shores and one in Spanish Fort.

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 132 M - -
Net income 2021 12,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,33x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65,7 M 65,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 334
Free-Float 52,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Weinstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony J. Sirica President, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Vincent Pascal Director & Senior Vice President
Bruce R. Lewin Independent Director
Marcia Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARK RESTAURANTS CORP.7.64%66
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-12.98%117 879
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.23%40 264
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.08%17 684
SODEXO23.10%14 578
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION11.83%4 867