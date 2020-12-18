Log in
ARKEMA

(AKE)
Arkema 4: Quentin Vlamynck's good feelings at the helm of his new Multi50

12/18/2020
34.5 knots, a first record!

Launched in the water on 23 September at the foot of the Lalou Multi shipyard where it took shape and came alive, the Arkema 4 trimaran has since been tacking at a steady pace between the mouth of the Gironde estuary and the Cordouan lighthouse. First and foremost, the boat is proving a thoroughbred: 'When you follow the construction of a Multi50 day in day out, you really appreciate how huge a puzzle it is. After the usual initial checks and the validation of the choice of materials, we went over every single maneuver', explains Quentin Vlamynck, revealing that he is taking charge of his boat cautiously. 'Because of the aerodynamics options we chose, all the ropes run under the bridge, so it's important to make sure that nothing gets in the way. I have very good feelings about it, and the boat performs well. It accelerates quickly, and slices through the water… A true Multi50! Our first speed record was 34.5 knots in the estuary!' declares a delighted skipper.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 13:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
