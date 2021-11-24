Arkema : 4 safely moored in Fort-de-France after completing its first transatlantic crossing

Quentin Vlamynck, Arkema 4 skipper:

"Naturally, as skippers we're disappointed at this 7th place, and, of course, for our sponsor Arkema. This result does not reflect the level of Arkema 4, nor does it reflect ours as skippers. But it's the harsh reality of sport and competition. And the Ocean Fifty class has become a major class, with great, highly professional skippers. So, in this context, the slightest delay starts to hurt in no time.

The aim too is to learn from your defeats. We'll be working on plenty of points this winter in order to prepare my future season even better, the main objective being the Route du Rhum solo race.

The boat performed well despite a few technical glitches, each of which we repaired. Lalou and I sailing together worked very well. We weren't always rewarded for our efforts; it's the name of the game in ocean regattas.

There're also many positive points. The Arkema 4trimaran has completed its first transatlantic voyage! It's not easy to sail across an ocean on board these boats. I know that now, and I'd like to congratulate all the skippers in this class. The multihulls take a lot out of you, and you need to be constantly on the lookout. There's always danger.

I'm relieved to have crossed the finish line. And, on the strength of everything I've learned over these last 17 days with Lalou, I can't wait to make further improvements to the boat."