Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : 4 safely moored in Fort-de-France after completing its first transatlantic crossing

11/24/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quentin Vlamynck, Arkema 4 skipper:

"Naturally, as skippers we're disappointed at this 7th place, and, of course, for our sponsor Arkema. This result does not reflect the level of Arkema 4, nor does it reflect ours as skippers. But it's the harsh reality of sport and competition. And the Ocean Fifty class has become a major class, with great, highly professional skippers. So, in this context, the slightest delay starts to hurt in no time.

The aim too is to learn from your defeats. We'll be working on plenty of points this winter in order to prepare my future season even better, the main objective being the Route du Rhum solo race.

The boat performed well despite a few technical glitches, each of which we repaired. Lalou and I sailing together worked very well. We weren't always rewarded for our efforts; it's the name of the game in ocean regattas.

There're also many positive points. The Arkema 4trimaran has completed its first transatlantic voyage! It's not easy to sail across an ocean on board these boats. I know that now, and I'd like to congratulate all the skippers in this class. The multihulls take a lot out of you, and you need to be constantly on the lookout. There's always danger.

I'm relieved to have crossed the finish line. And, on the strength of everything I've learned over these last 17 days with Lalou, I can't wait to make further improvements to the boat."

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARKEMA
05:50pARKEMA : 4 safely moored in Fort-de-France after completing its first transatlantic crossi..
PU
04:30aTRANSAT JACQUES VABRE 2021 : Quentin Vlamynck makes an initial assessment
PU
11/17ARKEMA : A new Advanced Bio-Circular medical polymer for medical
PU
11/16ARKEMA : and EOS announce a certified carbon neutral impact powder solutions for advanced ..
PU
11/15ARKEMA : 4 back in business around Cape Verde
PU
11/12ARKEMA : showcases its innovative solutions and partnerships for 3D Printing at Formnext 2..
PU
11/10Arkema to Seek Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
11/10Decision of the board of directors' meeting of 9 november 2021
PU
11/10Arkema S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
11/08Arkema 4 sets off to conquer the Atlantic in the Transat Jacques Vabre race!
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 190 M 10 292 M 10 292 M
Net income 2021 1 223 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 9 138 M 10 229 M 10 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 20 600
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 123,25 €
Average target price 132,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA34.17%10 478
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.54%95 959
AIR LIQUIDE12.80%80 627
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.7.94%48 535
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.58.95%34 705
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION86.52%32 187