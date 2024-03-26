Arkema: BlackRock below 5% of share capital

On March 25, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared that it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of Arkema's share capital and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.90% of the company's share capital and 3.95% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market sale of Arkema shares and a reduction in the number of Arkema shares held as collateral.



