Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has reduced its target price for Arkema shares from €80 to €76, while maintaining its buy recommendation on them.



In a note published this morning, the German bank explains that it has reduced its forecast for current operating income (EBITDA) for 2025 by 3%, now expected to be €1.3bn, at the lower end of the range set by the chemical group (between €1.3bn and €1.4bn), due to demand that it believes will remain relatively sluggish.



Results for 2025-2027 could also be penalized by higher financial costs, it adds.



Despite these adjustments, Deutsche Bank considers that the French chemical company's valuation remains attractive, with a multiple of 11x 2025e EPS and 6x its EV/EBITDA multiple. The bank also says it is "more constructive" for the post-2026 period, anticipating an improvement in the cycle.



In the short term, however, the lack of catalysts should continue to weigh on the stock, which could remain under pressure in the coming months, Deutsche Bank says, which explains that its buy recommendation is over the medium/long-term.