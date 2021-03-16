Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 March to 12 March 2021

03/16/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 March to 12 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average
price of daily acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/03/2021 FR0010313833

7000

99,2382

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/03/2021 FR0010313833

389

99,7507

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

7 389

99,2652

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARKEMA
11:12aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 March to 12 March 2021
BU
03/04ARKEMA  : Launch of the Bostik Academy, a online platform for construction profe..
PU
03/02ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 22 February to 26 February 202..
BU
02/28ARKEMA  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/25ARKEMA  : Appointments to Arkema's Board of Directors and Changes in Corporate G..
BU
02/25ARKEMA  : Up 2% On FY21 Outlook, Dividend Resumption; FY20 Earnings Fall
MT
02/25ARKEMA  : Full-year 2020 results
PU
02/25ARKEMA : Full-year 2020 results
BU
02/25ARKEMA  : Nomination
CO
02/25ARKEMA  : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 713 M 9 180 M 9 180 M
Net income 2020 365 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2020 1 630 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 7 570 M 9 033 M 9 010 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 102,15 €
Last Close Price 99,10 €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA5.99%9 033
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.47%88 151
AIR LIQUIDE-0.60%75 143
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.43%54 712
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.21.31%36 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.42%35 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ