In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 May to 14 May 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
13/05/2024
FR0010313833
7000
98,8130
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/05/2024
FR0010313833
1065
98,9165
XPAR
TOTAL
8 065
98,8267
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
