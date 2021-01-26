Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021

01/26/2021
Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 January to 22 January 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price
of daily acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/01/2021 FR0010313833

1731

96.4303

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

95.7064

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

97.3320

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

96.8734

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/01/2021 FR0010313833

7000

95.6171

XPAR
TOTAL

29,731

96.3850

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/


© Business Wire 2021
