Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 18 January to 22 January 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 January to 22 January 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/01/2021 FR0010313833 1731 96.4303 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 95.7064 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 97.3320 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 96.8734 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/01/2021 FR0010313833 7000 95.6171 XPAR TOTAL 29,731 96.3850

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

