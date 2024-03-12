Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/4/2024
FR0010313833
7000
92,066
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/5/2024
FR0010313833
7000
91,684
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/6/2024
FR0010313833
7000
91,3571
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/7/2024
FR0010313833
7000
91,4056
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/8/2024
FR0010313833
7000
92,3273
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
91,7680
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
