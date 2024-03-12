Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2024

Name of the issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/4/2024

FR0010313833

7000

92,066

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/5/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,684

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/6/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,3571

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/7/2024

FR0010313833

7000

91,4056

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

3/8/2024

FR0010313833

7000

92,3273

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

91,7680

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/