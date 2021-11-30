Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Arkema
  News
  Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Arkema : In China, Arkema supports access to clean water and education

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
This is the 2nd consecutive year for Arkema to join the Clean Water Project. Over the past two years, Arkema and its subsidiary, specialty surfactants leader, Arkema-ArrMaz have invested a total of CNY 400,000 (around 55,500 euros) to help schools in some rural areas improve their drinking water environment.

This year, the project has installed water purification equipment in five schools in Rongjiang County, equipped students with safety water bottles, and carried out water and hygiene training, with approximately 900 students benefitting from the program every year. Arkema and One Foundation, the association driving the project, will also conduct strict supervision of the equipment and project management and assist the schools in follow-up management and maintenance.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 190 M 10 415 M 10 415 M
Net income 2021 1 223 M 1 386 M 1 386 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 8 589 M 9 680 M 9 734 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 20 600
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 116,00 €
Average target price 132,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA24.06%9 680
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.66%88 929
AIR LIQUIDE9.77%78 491
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.35%46 698
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.81%34 850
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION87.02%32 273