Arkema : In China, Arkema supports access to clean water and education

This is the 2nd consecutive year for Arkema to join the Clean Water Project. Over the past two years, Arkema and its subsidiary, specialty surfactants leader, Arkema-ArrMaz have invested a total of CNY 400,000 (around 55,500 euros) to help schools in some rural areas improve their drinking water environment.

This year, the project has installed water purification equipment in five schools in Rongjiang County, equipped students with safety water bottles, and carried out water and hygiene training, with approximately 900 students benefitting from the program every year. Arkema and One Foundation, the association driving the project, will also conduct strict supervision of the equipment and project management and assist the schools in follow-up management and maintenance.