Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) shareholders are invited to participate in the combined annual general meeting, which will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at Théâtre des Sablons, 70 avenue du Roule, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The information referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code including the preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion - only available in French) published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 27 March 2024, the notice of meeting leaflet and the terms of participation and vote at this annual general meeting are available on Arkema’s website in the section Investors/Annual general meeting at the following address: www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

The documents and information referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document available on Arkema’s website in the section Investors/Annual general meeting.

These documents are also made available to shareholders under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

