Arkema : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
Today at 09:15 am
Colombes, le 8 août 2023
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 31 juillet au 04 août 2023
Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 31 juillet et le 04 août 2023
Nom de l'émetteur
Code identifiant de
Jour de la transaction
Code identifiant de
Volume total journalier
Prix pondéré moyen
Code identifiant
l'émetteur
l'instrument financier
(en nombre de titres)
journalier d'acquisition
marché
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,4751
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
95,9304
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,3852
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,3961
XPAR
TOTAL
28 000
96,2967
Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema : https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2022/
Arkema SA published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:14:18 UTC.
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (37.6%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- coating solutions (28.1%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- adhesives (25.1%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- intermediate products (8.8%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.4%).
At the end of 2022, the group had 148 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (25.6%), the United States/Canada/Mexico (35.3%), China (14.9%), Asia (12.6%) and other (4.3%).