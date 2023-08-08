Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - advanced materials (37.6%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.; - coating solutions (28.1%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.; - adhesives (25.1%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.; - intermediate products (8.8%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.; - other (0.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 148 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (25.6%), the United States/Canada/Mexico (35.3%), China (14.9%), Asia (12.6%) and other (4.3%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals