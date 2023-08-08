Colombes, le 8 août 2023

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 31 juillet au 04 août 2023

Conformément à la réglementation applicable, Arkema déclare avoir effectué les opérations d'achat d'actions suivantes dans les conditions de l'article 5 §2 du règlement (UE) n°596/2014, entre le 31 juillet et le 04 août 2023

Nom de l'émetteur

Code identifiant de

Jour de la transaction

Code identifiant de

Volume total journalier

Prix pondéré moyen

Code identifiant

l'émetteur

l'instrument financier

(en nombre de titres)

journalier d'acquisition

marché

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,4751

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

95,9304

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,3852

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,3961

XPAR

TOTAL

28 000

96,2967

Les informations détaillées peuvent être consultées sur le site internet du groupe Arkema : https://www.arkema.com/fr/investisseurs/action-arkema/rachats-dactions/2022/

