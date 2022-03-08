Log in
Arkema : Inside Information / Other news releases

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Colombes, 08 March 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 28 February to 04 March 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 February to 04 March 2022

Financial instrument

Total daily volume

Weighted average

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

price of daily

Market identifier code

identifier code

(number of shares)

acquisition

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/03/2022

FR0010313833

4 739

113,0352

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/03/2022

FR0010313833

5 000

112,8145

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/03/2022

FR0010313833

5 000

104,1590

XPAR

TOTAL

14 739

109,9492

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
