Arkema : Inside Information / Other news releases

Colombes, 08 March 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 28 February to 04 March 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 February to 04 March 2022

Financial instrument Total daily volume Weighted average Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction price of daily Market identifier code identifier code (number of shares) acquisition ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/03/2022 FR0010313833 4 739 113,0352 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/03/2022 FR0010313833 5 000 112,8145 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/03/2022 FR0010313833 5 000 104,1590 XPAR TOTAL 14 739 109,9492

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/