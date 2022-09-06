Arkema : Inside Information / Other news releases

Colombes, 06 September 2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 August to 02 September 2022
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022
|
|
|
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
price of daily
|
Market identifier code
|
identifier code
|
(number of shares)
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
01/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
6 917
|
83,4847
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
02/09/2022
|
FR0010313833
|
7 000
|
85,0864
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
13 917
|
84,2903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
Disclaimer
Arkema SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:03 UTC.