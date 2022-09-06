Log in
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-09-06 am EDT
82.36 EUR   +0.05%
11:10aARKEMA : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
11:10aARKEMA : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
09/01France's Arkema Completes Purchase of Mexican Emulsion Resins Producer
MT
Arkema : Inside Information / Other news releases

09/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Colombes, 06 September 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 August to 02 September 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022

Financial instrument

Total daily volume

Weighted average

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

price of daily

Market identifier code

identifier code

(number of shares)

acquisition

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/09/2022

FR0010313833

6 917

83,4847

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/09/2022

FR0010313833

7 000

85,0864

XPAR

TOTAL

13 917

84,2903

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
Financials
Sales 2022 11 365 M 11 275 M 11 275 M
Net income 2022 1 045 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Net Debt 2022 1 750 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,94x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 6 087 M 6 039 M 6 039 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 19 825
Free-Float 91,4%
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 82,32 €
Average target price 119,58 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Chief Technology Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA-33.53%6 039
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-13.79%79 811
AIR LIQUIDE-13.22%62 441
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.23%40 141
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION11.17%30 439
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-12.41%26 351