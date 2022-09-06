Arkema : Inside Information / Other news releases

Colombes, 06 September 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 29 August to 02 September 2022

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 August to 02 September 2022

Financial instrument Total daily volume Weighted average Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction price of daily Market identifier code identifier code (number of shares) acquisition ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/09/2022 FR0010313833 6 917 83,4847 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/09/2022 FR0010313833 7 000 85,0864 XPAR TOTAL 13 917 84,2903

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/