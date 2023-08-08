Colombes, 08 August 2023
Disclosure of trading in own shares from 31 July to 04 August 2023
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
price of daily
Market identifier code
identifier code
(number of shares)
acquisition
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,4751
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
95,9304
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,3852
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/08/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
96,3961
XPAR
TOTAL
28 000
96,2967
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Arkema SA published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:19:39 UTC.