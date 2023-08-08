Colombes, 08 August 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 31 July to 04 August 2023

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023

Financial instrument Total daily volume Weighted average Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction price of daily Market identifier code identifier code (number of shares) acquisition ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/08/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 96,4751 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/08/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 95,9304 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/08/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 96,3852 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/08/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 96,3961 XPAR TOTAL 28 000 96,2967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/