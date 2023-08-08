Colombes, 08 August 2023

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 31 July to 04 August 2023

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 31 July to 04 August 2023

Financial instrument

Total daily volume

Weighted average

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

price of daily

Market identifier code

identifier code

(number of shares)

acquisition

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

01/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,4751

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

02/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

95,9304

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

03/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,3852

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

04/08/2023

FR0010313833

7 000

96,3961

XPAR

TOTAL

28 000

96,2967

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:19:39 UTC.