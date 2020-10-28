Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : Invests in Adaptive3D, an American Start-up That Develops Premium Polymer Resins for Additive Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) leads the Series B investment in Adaptive3D, an innovative company and premium additive manufacturing photopolymer resin supplier. This investment complements our expertise in UV liquid resin material design and our commitment to accelerate 3D printing manufacturing technology development.

Adaptive3D, through cutting-edge technologies, offers solutions enabling soft and elastomer end-products. The start-up sells photopolymer resins to enable additive manufacturing of tough, strain-tolerant, tear-resistant rubbers. Adaptive3D printable photo-resins are optimized for high-throughput manufacturing of functional complex 3-dimensional plastic and rubber parts in a wide range of applications in the consumer goods, healthcare, industrial, transportation and oil and gas markets.

Through its Sartomer’s activity and its pioneering N3xtDimension® range of advanced UV curable liquid resins, Arkema and Adaptive3D have already succeeded in many technical and commercial developments. With this announcement, the companies aim to partner across the end points of an additive manufacturing ecosystem, from new material development, scaled specialty resin manufacturing, to functional end-use parts, to deliver market leading materials solutions at scale. Arkema, specializing in many other material technologies like photoinitiators and thio-based materials, can further enhance Adaptive3D product offerings through custom solutions.

With this investment in Adaptive3D, Arkema takes a new milestone that will create exciting opportunities for new applications in footwear, medical, automotive and electronic appliances, among others. With materials developed to best meet market needs, both consumers and producers stand to benefit from the specialty and sustainable high-performance solutions developed by Arkema and Adaptive3D.

“Challenging the aging model of injection-molded rubbers, Adaptive3D is now scaling production and distribution to deliver shelf-stable, print-stable, one-part photoresins that yield superior, manufactured end parts,” said Walter Voit, Ph, Founder and CEO of Adaptive3D. “Our resins enable customers to topologically optimize and micro-architect their polymeric products to provide a sustainable competitive advantage now.”

“Arkema is a global leader in supplying specialty materials to enable sustainable, innovative solutions to manufacturing technologies” said Sumeet Jain, the Senior Director of 3D Printing Worldwide at Arkema. “Adaptive3D photo-resins, based on Arkema materials and now validated in the market, further our customer-focused mission to reach into new application spaces. Adaptive3D delivers compelling materials properties with an ease of printing and post processing—a great step forward for the whole additive manufacturing field.”

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARKEMA
10/27ARKEMA : wins the 2020 Pierre Potier Prize for its Elium liquid thermoplastic re..
AQ
10/15ARKEMA : ranks 11th in the Wall Street Journal's ranking of the world's most sus..
AQ
10/09ARKEMA : Supplement to the EMTN prospectus of January 28, 2020
PU
10/07ARKEMA : Green Bond Framework October 2020
PU
10/07ARKEMA : Vigeo Eiris Second Party Opinion October 2020
PU
10/07ARKEMA : has successfully placed its inaugural Green Bond
PU
10/07ARKEMA : Has Successfully Placed Its Inaugural Green Bond
BU
10/07ARKEMA : - Altuglas International has invented the first flexible acrylic sheet,..
AQ
10/01Arkema, executives acquitted of charges from 2017 chemical fire
RE
10/01ARKEMA : Judge tosses case over chemical plant fire during Harvey
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 870 M 9 248 M 9 248 M
Net income 2020 383 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2020 1 658 M 1 948 M 1 948 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 6 574 M 7 780 M 7 725 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 118
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 98,28 €
Last Close Price 86,10 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA-9.08%7 780
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.43%74 794
AIR LIQUIDE2.81%72 423
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.38.13%36 331
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-25.67%24 494
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.19.47%20 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group