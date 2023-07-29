  1. Markets
Security AKE

ARKEMA

Equities AKE FR0010313833

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:25:07 2023-07-28 am EDT
99.22 EUR +5.76% +7.38% +18.29%
09:32pm ARKEMA : No warning Alphavalue
Jul. 28 It's not clear ZB

ARKEMA : No warning

Today at 03:32 pm

Company Profile

Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - advanced materials (37.6%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.; - coating solutions (28.1%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.; - adhesives (25.1%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.; - intermediate products (8.8%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.; - other (0.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 148 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (25.6%), the United States/Canada/Mexico (35.3%), China (14.9%), Asia (12.6%) and other (4.3%).
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2023-09-27 - Capital Markets Day
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Arkema

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
99.22EUR
Average target price
105.56EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.39%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commodity Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA
Chart Analysis Arkema
+18.29% 8 157 M $
SATELLITE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Satellite Chemical Co.,Ltd.
+4.26% 7 598 M $
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Toray Industries, Inc.
+6.16% 8 921 M $
OLIN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Olin Corporation
+9.52% 7 295 M $
YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Yanbu National Petrochemical Company
+12.74% 7 035 M $
MESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL HOLDING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Chart Analysis Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company Q.P.S.C.
-8.32% 6 722 M $
GUANGZHOU TINCI MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
-18.03% 9 631 M $
SHANDONG HUALU-HENGSHENG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
+0.75% 9 918 M $
L&F CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis L&F Co., Ltd.
+37.46% 6 266 M $
ZHEJIANG JUHUA CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.
-2.84% 5 690 M $
Other Commodity Chemicals
