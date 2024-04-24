The dynamics were mixed between the various product lines, with Adhesive Solutions and Performance Additives reporting good growth in the second half of the year, driven by the product mix, dynamic management of sales prices and continued operational excellence actions.

At €1,501 million (€2,110 million in 2022), EBITDA held up well in view of the economic context, while reflecting the absence of the exceptional contribution in the prior year of around €400 million from PVDF and upstream acrylics.

Moreover, the geographic sales split saw the share of North America increase (37% of the Group's sales in 2023 versus 35% in 2022), Asia and the rest of the world decline to 29% versus 32% in 2022, and Europe remain steady (34% of sales in 2023 versus 33% in 2022).

The share of Specialty Materials within total sales grew slightly and represented 92% of the Group's total sales in 2023.

Group sales came in at €9,514 million in 2023, down 17.6% on the previous year in a more challenging macroeconomic context, marked by lower underlying demand and destocking, first in Europe and then spreading to other regions of the world. The decline in volumes came in at 10% overall, affecting most of the Group's important end markets like construction, industry and consumer goods. Some markets such as automotive and energy resisted much better, and the dynamic remained positive in high performance solutions addressing sustainable megatrends, particularly in new energies, bio-based and recycled products, as well as in the areas of energy efficiency and materials lightweighting. The negative 6.1% price effect reflects the decline of certain raw materials and the normalization of PVDF and upstream acrylics relative to the particularly favorable conditions of 2022. Moreover, Arkema benefited from the repositioning of its portfolio towards higher value-added solutions. The scope effect was small, standing at a positive 0.7%, and included mainly two months' additional contribution from Ashland's adhesives business and three small acquisitions, partially offset by the divestment of Febex at the beginning of the year. The currency effect was a negative 2.2%, mainly as a result of the depreciation of the US dollar and Chinese yuan against the euro.

In this demanding and volatile operating environment, Arkema's financial performance remained solid against last year's exceptionally high comparison base, benefiting from the diversity of its end markets and its balanced geographic footprint. EBITDA came in at €1.5 billion, in line with guidance, the EBITDA margin was close to 16% and cash generation remained very high, with an EBITDA to cash conversion rate of 50.7%.

The global economy, which recorded very high inflation in raw material, energy and transport costs since 2021, saw weaker demand in all regions of the world and in most end markets in 2023, amplified by destocking, moderation in raw materials and energy inflation combined with rising interest rates, as well as worsening geopolitical tensions.

In this less buoyant context than in the prior year, Arkema's EBITDA margin came in at a good level at 15.8% (18.3% in 2022), reflecting notably the quality of the product mix in higher value-added solutions and appropriate management of pricing in a more normalized raw materials context.

Recurring depreciation and amortization rose marginally year on year to €562 million (from €550 million in 2022). Consequently, recurring operating income (REBIT) totaled €939 million (€1,560 million in 2022), representing a REBIT margin of 9.9% (13.5% in 2022).

Net income - Group share

Net income - Group share totaled €418 million in 2023 (€965 million in 2022). Excluding the post-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income amounted to €653 million versus €1,167 million in 2022, i.e., €8.75 per share (€15.75 per share in 2022).

Net income - Group share included other income and expenses representing a net expense of €130 million. This amount comprises in particular €52 million in net restructuring and environmental costs, €28 million in impairment of assets, acquisition costs related to major portfolio management operations during the year partly offset by the capital gain on the disposal of Febex, as well as start-up costs for the Singapore platform.

It also integrates €128 million in depreciation and amortization resulting from the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses. This figure was up €10 million on 2022, reflecting mainly the impact of the additional contribution in the full year of bolt-on acquisitions carried out in 2022.

Moreover, it includes a financial result which represented a net expense of €70 million (€61 million in 2022), up by €9 million relative to 2022, reflecting mainly the impact of the bond issues carried out in 2023.

Finally, in line with the evolution of the Group's operating performance compared to 2022, net income - Group share included a net income tax expense of €177 million in 2023 (€254 million in 2022). Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate amounted to 21% of recurring operating income, as in 2022.

Dividend

The Board of Directors decided that it would recommend, at the annual general meeting of 15 May 2024, a 3% increase in the dividend at €3.50 per share for 2023, in line with the policy of a gradual increase and representing a payout ratio of 40%. The dividend will be paid entirely in cash as from 21 May 2024, with an ex-dividend date on 17 May 2024.