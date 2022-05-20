Arkema : Slides

2022
Annual general meeting
19 May 2022
2021 performance
2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022
2
Arkema in a nutshell
2021 performance
€9.5 billion
18.1 %
EBITDA
sales
margin
€758 m
Capital expenditure(1)
€243 m
R&D expenditure
1. Recurring and exceptional capital expenditure
2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022
20,200
employees
141
production
sites
55
countries
3
regional R&D
hubs
2021 Data
A portfolio focused on Specialty Materials and a balanced geographic footprint
Breakdown of 2021 sales
32.5%
29%
Segments
Specialty
Materials 24%
14.5%
Adhesive Solutions
Coating Solutions
Advanced Materials
Intermediates
31%
4%
Regions
36%
Europe
North America
27%
Asia
Rest of the world
4
Diversified end markets
General
Building and
Nutrition
Automotive
and
industry
construction
and water
transportation
28%
17%
8%
5%
20%
15%
7%
Paints and
Consumer goods
Electronics
coatings
and energy
2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Arkema SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.