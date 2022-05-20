Log in
ARKEMA

Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/20 05:55:44 am EDT
115.20 EUR   +2.35%
05:46aARKEMA : Slides
PU
05/10Arkema ready for the 2nd season of the Pro Sailing Tour in Ocean Fifty class
AQ
ARKEMA : A technical turn-around configuration
Arkema : Slides

05/20/2022 | 05:46am EDT
2022

Annual general meeting

19 May 2022

2021 performance

2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022

2

Arkema in a nutshell

2021 performance

€9.5 billion

18.1 %

EBITDA

sales

margin

€758 m

Capital expenditure(1)

€243 m

R&D expenditure

1. Recurring and exceptional capital expenditure

2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022

20,200

employees

141

production

sites

55

countries

3

regional R&D

hubs

2021 Data

3

A portfolio focused on Specialty Materials and a balanced geographic footprint

2021 performance

Breakdown of 2021 sales

32.5%

29%

Segments

Specialty

Materials 24%

14.5%

Adhesive Solutions

Coating Solutions

Advanced Materials

Intermediates

31%

4%

Regions

36%

36%

4%

Europe

North America

27%

29%

Asia

Rest of the world

2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022

4

Diversified end markets

2021 performance

General

Building and

Nutrition

Automotive

and

industry

construction

and water

transportation

28%

17%

8%

5%

20%

15%

7%

Paints and

Consumer goods

Electronics

coatings

and energy

2022 annual general meeting - 19 May 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
