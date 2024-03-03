Stock AKE ARKEMA
Arkema

Equities

AKE

FR0010313833

Commodity Chemicals

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:37:18 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
94.22 EUR -1.61% Intraday chart for Arkema -6.53% -8.52%
09:50pm ARKEMA : Some profit taking after a moderate outlook Alphavalue
Mar. 02 Eight arrested as climate activists break into chemicals plant in France RE
Latest news about Arkema

ARKEMA : Some profit taking after a moderate outlook Alphavalue
Eight arrested as climate activists break into chemicals plant in France RE
ARKEMA : Stifel lowers its target price CF
CAC40: closes at half-mast despite morning record CF
CAC40: disappointing end to session, W-Street flirts with records CF
CAC40: zero reaction to US PCE, but February ends on a high note CF
Transcript : Arkema S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
CAC40: steady ahead of US inflation figures CF
Arkema: 29% fall in annual EBITDA CF
Arkema S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
CAC40: pause after recent record highs CF
CAC40: Europe's red lantern, as interest rates ease CF
CAC40: sluggish start to the week, sharp deterioration in interest rates CF
CAC40: pauses after a week of records CF
Arkema: renewable energy agreements in the United States CF
Arkema: polymers awarded the Solar Impulse label CF
Arkema: capacity increase achieved at Serquigny CF
Arkema Completes Its 40% Increase in Global Pebax Elastomers Production Capacity CI
Arkema Invests in Sodium-ion Battery Technology Startup Tiamat Alongside Stellantis, MBDA MT
Arkema: investment in start-up Tiamat CF
Tiamat announced that it has received ?22 million in funding from Stellantis N.V., Investment Arm, MBDA France S.A.S., Arkema S.A. CI
Arkema S.A. acquired an unknown minority stake in Tiamat. CI
Arkema to Buy Building Products Manufacturer in Ireland MT
Arkema: proposed acquisition for Bostik in Ireland CF
European shares edge higher as chemical makers rise; Fed rate verdict in focus RE

Chart Arkema

Chart Arkema
Company Profile

Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - advanced materials (37.6%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.; - coating solutions (28.1%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.; - adhesives (25.1%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.; - intermediate products (8.8%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.; - other (0.4%). At the end of 2022, the group had 148 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (25.6%), the United States/Canada/Mexico (35.3%), China (14.9%), Asia (12.6%) and other (4.3%).
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
2024-05-07 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Arkema

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
94.22 EUR
Average target price
111.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.74%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Arkema - Euronext Paris
  4. News Arkema
  5. Arkema: Some profit taking after a moderate outlook
