  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/11 11:35:26 am EDT
106.95 EUR   -0.42%
ARKEMA : Supplément au prospectus du 21 avril 2021 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
ARKEMA : Addendum to the share-based compensation policy published in the 2021 universal registration document
PU
ARKEMA : showcases latest developments for more sustainable solutions at 2022 American Coatings Show
PU
Arkema : Supplément au prospectus du 21 avril 2021 (en anglais uniquement)

04/11/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
FIRST SUPPLEMENT DATED 11 APRIL 2022

TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 21 APRIL 2021

ARKEMA

(a société anonyme incorporated in France)

€5,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

This prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") constitutes a first supplement to, and must be read in conjunction with, the base prospectus dated 21 April 2021 prepared by Arkema (the "Issuer" or "Arkema") in relation to its €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") which received approval number 21-114 from the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") on 21 April 2021 (the "Base Prospectus"). Terms defined in the Base Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Supplement.

Application has been made for approval of this Supplement to the AMF in its capacity as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This Supplement has been prepared for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Issuer and the Notes to be issued under the Programme additional to the information already contained or incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation.

To the extent there is any inconsistency between (a) any statement in this Supplement or any statement incorporated by reference into the Base Prospectus by this Supplement, and (b) any other statement in or incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, the statements in (a) above will prevail.

Save as disclosed in this Supplement, there has been no other significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy relating to information included in the Base Prospectus which may affect the assessment of Notes since the approval of the Base Prospectus.

This Supplement has been produced for the purpose of:

- incorporating by reference the French version of the 2021 Universal Registration Document of Arkema; and

-updating the sections "Risk Factors", "Documents Incorporated by Reference", "Description of Arkema" and "General Information" of the Base Prospectus.

Copies of the Base Prospectus, any document containing information incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, this Supplement and the Final Terms related to Notes that are listed and admitted to trading on any Regulated Market in the EEA will be available for viewing on the website of the Issuer

(www.arkema.com)and may be obtained, during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer and the specified offices of the Fiscal Agent and each of the Paying Agents (as defined herein). Copies of the Base Prospectus, this Supplement and the Final Terms related to Notes that are listed and admitted to trading on any Regulated Market in the EEA will also be available on the website of the AMF(https://www.amf-france.org).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

RISK FACTORS .................................................................................................................................... 3

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE .......................................................................... 4

DESCRIPTION OF ARKEMA ............................................................................................................ 11

GENERAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................... 12

PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INFORMATION GIVEN IN THIS SUPPLEMENT .............. 14

RISK FACTORS

The subsection "Risk Factors relating to the Issuer" appearing on page 15 of the Base Prospectus is deleted and replaced by the following:

Risk Factors relating to the Issuer

Please refer to pages 70 to 82 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document (as defined under "Documents incorporated by reference") of Arkema which are incorporated by reference in this Base Prospectus and include the following:

  • Industrial risks;

  • Risks relating to compliance, legal proceedings, societal expectations and internal control;

  • Operational risks;

  • Economic and business risks;

  • Project and innovation risks; and

  • Financial risks.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

The section "Documents Incorporated by Reference" appearing on pages 28 to 33 of the Base Prospectus is deleted in its entirety and replaced by the following:

This Base Prospectus should be read and construed in conjunction with the following pages identified in the cross-reference table below of the following documents which have been previously filed with the AMF as competent authority in France for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.

and, together with the 2013 EMTN Conditions, the 2014 EMTN Conditions, the 2016 EMTN Conditions, the 2017 EMTN Conditions and the 2018 EMTN Conditions, the "EMTN Previous

Conditions").

Such pages shall be incorporated in, and shall be deemed to form part of, this Base Prospectus, save that any statement contained in a document which is incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for the purpose of this Base Prospectus to the extent that a statement contained herein modifies or supersedes such earlier statement (whether expressly, by implication or otherwise). Any statement so modified or superseded shall not, except as so modified or superseded, constitute a part of this Base Prospectus.

The availability of the documents incorporated by reference into this Base Prospectus is described in section "General Information" under paragraph (10) "Documents available".

The non-incorporated parts of the documents incorporated by reference in this Base Prospectus shall not form part of this Base Prospectus and are either not relevant for the investors or covered elsewhere in this Base Prospectus.

The English translations of the 2021 Universal Registration Document and the 2020 Universal Registration Document are available on the website of the Issuer(www.arkema.com). Such English translations are available for information purposes only and are not incorporated by reference in this Base Prospectus and may not be relied upon.

Other than in relation to the documents which are incorporated by reference, the information on the websites to which this Base Prospectus refers does not form part of this Base Prospectus and has not been scrutinised or approved by the AMF.

For the purpose of the Prospectus Regulation, information can be found in the documents incorporated by reference in this Base Prospectus in accordance with the following cross-reference table (in which the numbering refers to the relevant items of Annex 7 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of 14 March 2019, as amended, supplementing the Prospectus Regulation (the "Commission Delegated

Regulation").

For the avoidance of doubt, "Not applicable" in the cross-reference table below means that the information is not relevant for the purposes of Annex 7 of the Commission Delegated Regulation.

Items of such Annex 7 which are not listed in the cross-reference table below are also not relevant because included elsewhere in this Base Prospectus.

However, the information set out in the section "Description of Arkema" can complete, modify or supersede the information incorporated by reference.

Annex 7 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

2021 Registration

Document

2020 Registration

Document

1.

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE, THIRD INFORMATION, EXPERTS' REPORTS COMPETENT AUTHORITY APPROVAL

PARTY

AND

Not applicable

Not applicable

2.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Not applicable

Not applicable

3.

RISK FACTORS

3.1

A description of the material risks that are specific to the issuer and that may affect the issuer's ability to fulfil its obligations

Pages 70 to 82

Not applicable

Financials
Sales 2022 10 280 M 11 182 M 11 182 M
Net income 2022 698 M 759 M 759 M
Net Debt 2022 1 652 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 7 941 M 8 645 M 8 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 825
Free-Float 85,2%
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 107,40 €
Average target price 136,94 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Armand Ajdari Chief Technology Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA-13.28%8 638
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.90%108 463
AIR LIQUIDE5.80%83 652
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.36%43 674
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.08%33 260
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-13.42%26 347