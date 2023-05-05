Arkema : The management remains cautious

Advanced search
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:01 2023-05-05 am EDT
87.54 EUR   +3.79%
03:14pArkema : The management remains cautious
Alphavalue
09:51aArkema : Document AMF CP. 2023E898684
PU
05:00aTranscript : Arkema S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 503 M 11 572 M 11 572 M
Net income 2023 576 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2023 1 273 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,16%
Capitalization 6 549 M 7 216 M 7 216 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 20 726
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 84,34 €
Average target price 106,97 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Chief Technology Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Victoire Jacquin de Margerie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA0.55%6 943
AIR LIQUIDE22.92%93 347
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.45%71 200
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.74%40 910
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.67%29 349
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.15%20 032
