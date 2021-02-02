Arkema : and its partners publish Year 4 results for ‘Pragati', the world's first sustainable castor bean program

The Pragati project was launched in May 2016 driven by a baseline survey of more than 1,000 castor farmers in Gujarat, India, where the majority of the world's castor supply originates.
The goal of the project is to enable sustainable castor crop production by:
Using good agricultural practices to increase yield and farmer income
Efficiently using water resources and maintaining soil fertility
Driving adoption of good waste management practices
Enabling better health and safety practices and respecting human rights.
Farming family members on a Pragati trained certified farm in Gujarat.
