Arkema    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : and its partners publish Year 4 results for ‘Pragati', the world's first sustainable castor bean program

02/02/2021 | 03:50am EST
The Pragati project was launched in May 2016 driven by a baseline survey of more than 1,000 castor farmers in Gujarat, India, where the majority of the world's castor supply originates.

The goal of the project is to enable sustainable castor crop production by:

  • Using good agricultural practices to increase yield and farmer income
  • Efficiently using water resources and maintaining soil fertility
  • Driving adoption of good waste management practices
  • Enabling better health and safety practices and respecting human rights.
Farming family members on a Pragati trained certified farm in Gujarat.

Arkema SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 754 M 9 364 M 9 364 M
Net income 2020 367 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2020 1 611 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 7 032 M 8 496 M 8 492 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 102,08 €
Last Close Price 92,28 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA-1.30%8 496
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-1.38%79 981
AIR LIQUIDE1.38%77 633
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.32.99%58 776
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.45.66%44 341
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.36.25%39 266
