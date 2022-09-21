Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:34 2022-09-21 am EDT
77.38 EUR   -1.30%
04:10aARKEMA : announces a price increase of its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate in Europe
PU
09/19Northern Graphite Appoints CFO; Down 8.2%
MT
09/16Patent Owner Unable To Dodge PGR Due To Inadequate Written Description
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : announces a price increase of its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate in Europe

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Products

09/20/2022 - NEWS

Arkema announces a price increase of its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate in Europe
Share

Due to the rise in energy prices, Arkema increases the prices of its hydrogen peroxide and its sodium chlorate in Europe.

In recent months, natural gas and electricity prices have been increasing sharply to reach unprecedented levels. For this reason, starting October 1st, we are forced to increase prices on our hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate ranges in Europe. The increase will be different according to the products and their energy mix. Your usual commercial contact will come to you with further details.

Julien LEROY

Business manager Oxygenates & Derivatives

+33 (0)1 49 00 71 17
Related product ranges
Albone® hydrogen peroxide for industrial applications
  • Product range

Albone® is formulated for general hydrogen peroxide applications. It is mostly used in the bleaching of paper pulp and ...

Peroxal® hydrogen peroxide for specialty applications
  • Product range

Peroxal® grades of hydrogen peroxide are 30%, 35%, 50%, 60% and 70% hydrogen peroxide solutions that are designed for ...

Alpure® sodium chlorate
  • Product range

Alpure® sodium chlorate (NaClO3) by Arkema is a white crystalline solid produced from salt and water. This strong oxidant ...

Valsterane® hydrogen peroxide for food packaging disinfection
  • Product range

Valsterane® is a unique product range of high-purity and high-performance hydrogen peroxide specialty products.This product range ...

See more Hide

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARKEMA
04:10aARKEMA : announces a price increase of its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate in Europe
PU
09/19Northern Graphite Appoints CFO; Down 8.2%
MT
09/16Patent Owner Unable To Dodge PGR Due To Inadequate Written Description
AQ
09/06ARKEMA : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
09/06ARKEMA : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
09/01France's Arkema Completes Purchase of Mexican Emulsion Resins Producer
MT
09/01ARKEMA : finalizes the acquisition of Polimeros Especiales in Mexico
PU
09/01Arkema S.A. acquired Polimeros Especiales, S.A. De C.V.
CI
08/31ARKEMA : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
08/30ARKEMA : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 405 M 11 392 M 11 392 M
Net income 2022 1 064 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net Debt 2022 1 751 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,64x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 5 794 M 5 787 M 5 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 825
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 78,40 €
Average target price 115,36 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Chief Technology Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA-36.70%5 787
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-22.41%72 048
AIR LIQUIDE-14.72%63 338
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.34%40 943
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION23.05%34 781
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-16.12%25 454