09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
09/20/2022 - NEWS
Arkema announces a price increase of its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate in Europe
Due to the rise in energy prices, Arkema increases the prices of its hydrogen peroxide and its sodium chlorate in Europe.
In recent months, natural gas and electricity prices have been increasing sharply to reach unprecedented levels. For this reason, starting October 1st, we are forced to increase prices on our hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate ranges in Europe. The increase will be different according to the products and their energy mix. Your usual commercial contact will come to you with further details.