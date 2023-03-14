Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:14 2023-03-14 pm EDT
92.88 EUR   +0.63%
01:46pArkema : continues its journey toward more sustainable materials for 3D printing at AMUG 2023
PU
12:26pArkema : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
12:26pArkema : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : continues its journey toward more sustainable materials for 3D printing at AMUG 2023

03/14/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Products

Tue Mar 14 18:57:00 UTC 2023 - PRESS RELEASE

Arkema continues its journey toward more sustainable materials for 3D printing at AMUG 2023
Share

Arkema, a leader in specialty materials and a pioneer in high-performance materials for 3D printing, will exhibit at AMUG 2023, and showcase its innovative and more sustainable new material solutions for all major 3D printing technologies.

Lower carbon footprint and Bio-based materials At the beginning of 2023, Arkema signed a long-term agreement with ENGIE for the supply of 300 GWh/year of renewable biomethane in France. With the renewable biomethane supply and ongoing energy efficiency projects, Arkema will further significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the flagship 3D printing materials: bio-based high performance Rilsan® polyamide 11 and Pebax® elastomers.

Within its N3xtDimension® liquid resins for UV curing product line, Arkema will introduce N3D-PR184-BIO, a new high-performance industrial and consumer prototyping resin with 53% bio-renewable content (BRC). This formulation is the first in the N3xtDimension® bio-based offering and complements the Sartomer® bio-based offering of SARBIO resins that combine increased BRC content with technical performance in end-use applications.
Recycling program for a more circular world HP, leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions worldwide, now offers interested customers Arkema's Virtucycle® program, the Arkema recycling solution of 3D used powders and printed parts. Launched in 2019, the Virtucycle® program offers three axis of support to Arkema's high performance polymers customers and downstream users: Eco-design expertise, recyclability and recycling guarantee as well as recycled high-performance polymers. Contact virtucycle3D@arkema.com for more details.
Conferences and exhibition Arkema's 3D printing material experts will present at a technical conference on "Improving sustainability for industrial additive manufacturing with more sustainable materials" on Tuesday, March 21 at 3:00 pm. The presentation will explain how Arkema's latest developments can help 3D printing end-users to achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint.

At AMUG booth# P3, in Chicago, IL, on March 19-23, Arkema and its partners will feature 3D printed parts according to four major markets:
  • Medical/dental
  • Industry
  • Consumer goods
  • Transportation
for radiation curing, powder bed fusion and filament extrusion.
Product contact

Katelyn PONGIA

Communications Manager

+1 484-905-4510
Contact

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 17:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARKEMA
01:46pArkema : continues its journey toward more sustainable materials for 3D printing at AMUG 2..
PU
12:26pArkema : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
12:26pArkema : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
PU
10:46aArkema : Document AMF CP. 2023E889101
PU
03/10Arkema : Document AMF CP. 2023E888590
PU
03/08Arkema : outlines a new collaborative approach to sustainability at 2023 European Coatings..
PU
02/23Transcript : Arkema S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23Arkema Sets Sights on Lower FY23 EBITDA After Historic FY22 High
MT
02/23Arkema S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/23Arkema S.A. Recommends Dividend, Payable on 17 May 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 533 M 12 370 M 12 370 M
Net income 2022 1 083 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Net Debt 2022 1 832 M 1 965 M 1 965 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 376 M 7 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 21 100
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 92,30 €
Average target price 107,03 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Chief Technology Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA10.04%7 376
AIR LIQUIDE10.65%82 064
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.45%73 114
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.6.00%45 387
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.52%28 290
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.37%19 427