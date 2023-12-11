Arkema: contract with EDF Renouvelables for Bostik

Arkema announces that it has signed a 20-year contract with EDF Renouvelables for the supply of 20 GWh/year of electricity from solar energy, a partnership that will begin in 2026 and cover 70% of the electricity consumption of Bostik's eight sites in France.



This contract, an important step in the transition to decarbonized energy, is in line with Arkema's actions to reduce its CO2 emissions in line with the 1.5°C trajectory by 2030, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.



