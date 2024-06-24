Products Jun 24, 2024 - NEWS Arkema grants an Exclusive Technology License to SEQENS to manufacture PEKK for sale in Long Term Medical Implantable Applications*. Download the PDF

SEQENS, an integrated global player in solutions and ingredients for the pharmaceutical and specialty market, is excited to announce a new step in its collaboration with Arkema, a world leader in specialty materials, with the signature of an exclusive technology license for the manufacturing of PEKK for sale in long term implantable applications.

The two companies have partnered for 15 years, combining Arkema's expertise and intellectual property in PEKK technology together with SEQENS' recognized know-how in the production of polymers for the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets.

PEKK is a high-performance polymer family used in aerospace and other demanding markets, commercialized by Arkema under the Kepstan® trademark. SEQENS' IMPEKK materials have been specifically developed for long term medical implantable applications and could represent an alternative to existing titanium and PEEK materials. IMPEKK materials will be provided to the market by SEQENS through a global network of partners, including well-known manufacturers, 3D printing machine companies, and distributors.

It's an honor to partner with Arkema and benefit from their unique expertise in the technology of PEKK polymers. Relying on our strong know-how in complex chemistry for polymer synthesis and experience in PEKK manufacturing, we are committed to deliver best in class solutions, with projects already underway in Europe, USA, and Asia." Chiara BERGERONE, Managing Director of SEQENS' Innovative Business Unit.

It is with great pleasure that we renew and strengthen our technological relationship with SEQENS successfully started 15 years ago." Erwoan PEZRON, Member of Arkema's Executive Committee and President of the High-Performance Polymers Business Line.

About ARKEMA: Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials - Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions - accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide. About SEQENS: SEQENS is a world leader in the development and production of active ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty ingredients, with a network of 16 production sites, 9 R&D centers and 3,300 employees in 9 countries. As an integrated player across the entire value chain - from raw materials to active ingredients and from R&D to industrialization - SEQENS offers a broad portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty ingredients, develops and industrializes the most complex molecules, and leverages its ability to innovate, develop and implement the best available technologies. Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, our employees are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality, while acting ethically in accordance with our environmental, social and governance program. *Reference: the production of long-life medical implants as defined in Article 2(5) of Regulation (EU) 2017/745, i.e. for a duration of 30 days or more.