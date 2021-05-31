Arkema : D1 Arkema, sponsorship with local outreach

In France, but also in the United States, 11 of our sites have partnered the women's branches of football clubs in their region to help develop amateur women's football. From financing equipment and shirts to contributing to funding the training of coaches, this support aims to provide these clubs with the means to welcome and train young female players of all levels in optimum conditions.
The club of Carrières sur Seine, in France, sponsored by Arkema
