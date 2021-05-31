Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/31 11:35:18 am
107.75 EUR   -0.92%
12:02pARKEMA  : D1 Arkema, sponsorship with local outreach
PU
05/28ARKEMA : Close to a key resistance level
05/26ARKEMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arkema : D1 Arkema, sponsorship with local outreach

05/31/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In France, but also in the United States, 11 of our sites have partnered the women's branches of football clubs in their region to help develop amateur women's football. From financing equipment and shirts to contributing to funding the training of coaches, this support aims to provide these clubs with the means to welcome and train young female players of all levels in optimum conditions.

The club of Carrières sur Seine, in France, sponsored by Arkema

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARKEMA
12:02pARKEMA  : D1 Arkema, sponsorship with local outreach
PU
05/26ARKEMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25ARKEMA  : winner of the ICIS surfactants innovation awards
PU
05/25ARKEMA  : to Buy Italy's Plastic Compound Maker Agiplast
MT
05/25CIRCULAR ECONOMY : Arkema acquires Agiplast
PU
05/21Today on Wall Street: Poor manufacturing data boosts indexes
05/20ARKEMA  : Our new Annual Report, Innovative For, is out now
PU
05/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, GSK, Discovery, Microsoft, Tesla...
05/17ARKEMA  : Unit Acquires Edge Adhesives Texas
MT
05/07ARKEMA  : First showdown for Arkema 4 on the Pro Sailing Tour Ocean Fifty in Bre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 175 M 9 996 M 9 996 M
Net income 2021 455 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2021 654 M 799 M 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 8 320 M 10 140 M 10 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 111,84 €
Last Close Price 108,75 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA16.31%10 140
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.89%98 872
AIR LIQUIDE3.96%80 269
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.06%53 887
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.87%37 655
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.3.40%31 966