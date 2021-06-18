Arkema : launches a new renewable pvdf grade for batteries

In a second phase, the production of this range of sustainable PVDF grades will be extended to each of Arkema's global PVDF manufacturing sites and will be made available to all traditional PVDF markets and applications.

Furthermore, Arkema has already announced a project in the United States to produce PVDF grades using fluorine derived as a by-product from the agrochemical industry, thus requiring no dedicated fluorspar mining. These grades are expected to be commercialized by mid 2022.

Kynar® CTO grades will be offered as functionally identical alternatives to Arkema's flagship binder grades, Kynar® HSV900 and Kynar® HSV1810.