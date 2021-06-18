Log in
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/18 08:29:34 am
105.25 EUR   -1.31%
08:15aARKEMA  : launches a new renewable pvdf grade for batteries
PU
06/10SUSTAINABILITY : Arkema rewarded by the American Chemistry Council
PU
06/09ARKEMA  : A strong engagement from all our employees
PU
Arkema : launches a new renewable pvdf grade for batteries

06/18/2021 | 08:15am EDT
In a second phase, the production of this range of sustainable PVDF grades will be extended to each of Arkema's global PVDF manufacturing sites and will be made available to all traditional PVDF markets and applications.

Furthermore, Arkema has already announced a project in the United States to produce PVDF grades using fluorine derived as a by-product from the agrochemical industry, thus requiring no dedicated fluorspar mining. These grades are expected to be commercialized by mid 2022.

Kynar® CTO grades will be offered as functionally identical alternatives to Arkema's flagship binder grades, Kynar® HSV900 and Kynar® HSV1810.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 200 M 9 768 M 9 768 M
Net income 2021 455 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2021 659 M 785 M 785 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 8 124 M 9 679 M 9 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 113,62 €
Last Close Price 106,65 €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA14.06%9 679
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%97 755
AIR LIQUIDE8.35%81 799
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.42%52 494
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.74%34 245
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-14.44%26 122