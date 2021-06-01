Log in
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/01 10:50:29 am
108.4 EUR   +0.60%
Arkema : organizes Digital Coating Days

06/01/2021 | 10:37am EDT
As the Coatings business is experiencing strong growth dynamics in both architectural and industrial coatings, more than ever, remaining in close contact with our partners and customers is a priority.

This proximity allows us to respond with flexibility and speed to the expectations of an increasingly demanding market in terms of innovation, performance, sustainable solutions, operational and commercial excellence; and to keep abreast of major trends in the coatings market.

Arkema SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 14:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 175 M 9 990 M 9 990 M
Net income 2021 455 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2021 654 M 799 M 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 8 243 M 10 079 M 10 074 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 111,84 €
Last Close Price 107,75 €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARKEMA15.24%10 079
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION22.49%99 355
AIR LIQUIDE3.60%80 248
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.49%53 617
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.22.87%37 655
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-2.68%30 079