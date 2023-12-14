Arkema: proposed acquisition for Bostik in Ireland

Arkema announces the planned acquisition of Arc Building Products, which will enable it to strengthen its position in the growing Irish construction adhesives market, thanks to a broader range of solutions and a local industrial presence.



Specializing in tile adhesives, floor preparation systems, construction chemicals and waterproofing and bonding solutions, Arc Building Products generates annual sales of around €15 million.



This project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024. Bostik, the Arkema subsidiary that will integrate this company, will also make major investments at the Arc Building Products site in Arklow, with a view to increasing local manufacturing of its solutions.



