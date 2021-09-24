Log in
Arkema : rallies round for the Octobre Rose campaign by leveraging sport

09/24/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Both operations are part of a policy of societal and solidarity commitment at Arkema, which, in this way, is intent on supporting the Ruban Rose and RoseUp associations by providing donations and raising awareness among Club players, the public, and its employees, of early detection of breast cancer.

In France, breast cancer remains the leading cancer in women - 180,000 women are affected by it every year - and the deadliest. Operation Octobre Rose is an opportunity to shed light on this fight. Arkema is one of the many companies that join this battle every October to support the work of associations and researchers.

The Pink Ribbon Association works to support medical research through the Ruban Rose Award and to inform as many people as possible through their awareness campaign.

Founded by patients and patients' relatives, the RoseUp association supports, informs and defends the rights of women affected by cancer during and after their cancer.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 749 M 10 264 M 10 264 M
Net income 2021 1 166 M 1 367 M 1 367 M
Net Debt 2021 448 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,15x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 8 571 M 10 059 M 10 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 86,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 114,40 €
Average target price 124,16 €
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA22.35%10 059
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%97 744
AIR LIQUIDE8.11%80 415
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.90%52 178
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.36%36 073
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.36%31 557