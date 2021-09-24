Arkema : rallies round for the Octobre Rose campaign by leveraging sport

Both operations are part of a policy of societal and solidarity commitment at Arkema, which, in this way, is intent on supporting the Ruban Rose and RoseUp associations by providing donations and raising awareness among Club players, the public, and its employees, of early detection of breast cancer.

In France, breast cancer remains the leading cancer in women - 180,000 women are affected by it every year - and the deadliest. Operation Octobre Rose is an opportunity to shed light on this fight. Arkema is one of the many companies that join this battle every October to support the work of associations and researchers.

The Pink Ribbon Association works to support medical research through the Ruban Rose Award and to inform as many people as possible through their awareness campaign.

Founded by patients and patients' relatives, the RoseUp association supports, informs and defends the rights of women affected by cancer during and after their cancer.