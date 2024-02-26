Arkema: renewable energy agreements in the United States
By the end of 2024, the chemist is expected to obtain around 40% of the electricity required for its US operations from renewable sources, after concluding agreements with energy suppliers Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Entergy and 3Degrees.
"This is an important step towards achieving the group's decarbonization objective of reducing its scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 48.5% by 2030 compared with 2019", says Arkema.
