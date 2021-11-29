Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Battery Show 2021: latest innovations and advanced solutions for the clean mobility

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New capacity for sustainable solutions

Arkema is one of the world's leading suppliers of PVDF for cathode binders and separator coatings as well as bio-based polyamide 11 for battery busbars coatings and battery cooling lines.

To support the exponential growth in demand for lithium-ion battery cell materials, Arkema announced recently a 50% expansion of its Kynar® fluoropolymer production capacity at its Pierre-Bénite site in France. New innovations and product ranges will also be offered, such as Kynar® CTO, the new Kynar® PVDF range made from renewable sources. This new extension should come on stream in the first quarter of 2023. Earlier this year, Arkema also announced an investment to increase fluoropolymer production capacities in Changshu, China by 35% in 2022. This increase in capacity is scheduled to come on stream before the end of 2022.

Further, Arkema is on track to begin production of Amino 11 and its flagship Rilsan® Polyamide 11 at its new plant on Jurong island, Singapore in the first half of 2022; This plant, for which production will be 100% derived from renewable castor beans, represents a 50% increase in Arkema's global polyamide 11 capacity. More recently, Arkema announced the construction of a polyamide 11 powders plant on its Changshu platform in China, scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023. This investment will further support the growing demand for advanced bio-circular materials in Asia.

As part of Arkema's ongoing development of sustainable solutions Arkema also announced recently additional capacity of fluorinated specialty solution 1233zd for new fields of application in battery thermal management of electrical vehicles, expected to start in late 2023.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARKEMA
12:21pBATTERY SHOW 2021 : latest innovations and advanced solutions for the clean mobility
PU
11/24ARKEMA : 4 safely moored in Fort-de-France after completing its first transatlantic crossi..
PU
11/24TRANSAT JACQUES VABRE 2021 : Quentin Vlamynck makes an initial assessment
PU
11/17ARKEMA : A new Advanced Bio-Circular medical polymer for medical
PU
11/16ARKEMA : and EOS announce a certified carbon neutral impact powder solutions for advanced ..
PU
11/15ARKEMA : 4 back in business around Cape Verde
PU
11/12ARKEMA : showcases its innovative solutions and partnerships for 3D Printing at Formnext 2..
PU
11/10Arkema to Seek Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
11/10Decision of the board of directors' meeting of 9 november 2021
PU
11/10Arkema S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 190 M 10 353 M 10 353 M
Net income 2021 1 223 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 523 M 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 8 700 M 9 845 M 9 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 20 600
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 117,35 €
Average target price 132,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA25.51%9 845
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION10.45%91 168
AIR LIQUIDE10.64%79 441
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.93%47 372
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.62.40%34 986
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION80.89%31 215