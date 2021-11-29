Battery Show 2021: latest innovations and advanced solutions for the clean mobility

New capacity for sustainable solutions

Arkema is one of the world's leading suppliers of PVDF for cathode binders and separator coatings as well as bio-based polyamide 11 for battery busbars coatings and battery cooling lines.

To support the exponential growth in demand for lithium-ion battery cell materials, Arkema announced recently a 50% expansion of its Kynar® fluoropolymer production capacity at its Pierre-Bénite site in France. New innovations and product ranges will also be offered, such as Kynar® CTO, the new Kynar® PVDF range made from renewable sources. This new extension should come on stream in the first quarter of 2023. Earlier this year, Arkema also announced an investment to increase fluoropolymer production capacities in Changshu, China by 35% in 2022. This increase in capacity is scheduled to come on stream before the end of 2022.

Further, Arkema is on track to begin production of Amino 11 and its flagship Rilsan® Polyamide 11 at its new plant on Jurong island, Singapore in the first half of 2022; This plant, for which production will be 100% derived from renewable castor beans, represents a 50% increase in Arkema's global polyamide 11 capacity. More recently, Arkema announced the construction of a polyamide 11 powders plant on its Changshu platform in China, scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023. This investment will further support the growing demand for advanced bio-circular materials in Asia.

As part of Arkema's ongoing development of sustainable solutions Arkema also announced recently additional capacity of fluorinated specialty solution 1233zd for new fields of application in battery thermal management of electrical vehicles, expected to start in late 2023.