D1 Arkema: a vibrant start to the new season

The Point.P company appears for the first time in the world of French women's football by becoming a partner of D1 Arkema.

After having been for almost twenty years a major player in the Coupe de la Ligue, the Saint-Gobain Group brand has signed a three-year contract with the Professional Football League (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) with the aim "of accelerating on the road to equality between women and men", as specified by the brand in a press release.