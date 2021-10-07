Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

D1 Arkema: a vibrant start to the new season

10/07/2021 | 12:27pm EDT
The Point.P company appears for the first time in the world of French women's football by becoming a partner of D1 Arkema.

After having been for almost twenty years a major player in the Coupe de la Ligue, the Saint-Gobain Group brand has signed a three-year contract with the Professional Football League (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) with the aim "of accelerating on the road to equality between women and men", as specified by the brand in a press release.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 16:26:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 767 M 10 140 M 10 140 M
Net income 2021 1 185 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net Debt 2021 425 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 8 094 M 9 362 M 9 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 108,20 €
Average target price 125,26 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA15.72%9 335
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.47%101 266
AIR LIQUIDE2.82%75 158
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.26%51 999
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.61.01%34 311
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.48%32 037