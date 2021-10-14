Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Arkema
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   FR0010313833

ARKEMA

(AKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

D1 Arkema: a vibrant start to the new season

10/14/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New season often means new developments, and 2021 is no exception to the rule. The company Point.P is making its first appearance in the world of French women's football by becoming a partner of D1 Arkema.

After being a major presence in the old Coupe de la Ligue for almost twenty years, the Saint-Gobain Group brand has signed a three-year contract with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and the Fédération Française de Football (FFF), in particular to "speed up the advent of gender equality", as the brand indicated in a press release.

Photo credit: fff.fr

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARKEMA
11:12aD1 ARKEMA : a vibrant start to the new season
PU
05:03aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Avis Budget, Meritage Homes, Kansas City Southern, UPS...
10/11ARKEMA : to Boost Polyamide 11 Production in Asia via New Chinese Facility
MT
10/11ARKEMA : A new bio-based polyamide 11 powders plant in China
PU
10/11Arkema to Build New Bio-Based Polyamide 11 Powders Plant in China
CI
10/07D1 ARKEMA : a vibrant start to the new season
PU
09/27ASHLAND GLOBAL : Cuts Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Due to Shipping, Logistics Chal..
MT
09/27CHRISTENING OF ARKEMA 4 : Looking forward to the Transat Jacques Vabre race
PU
09/27Cargill, Incorporated agreed to acquire Epoxides Business of Arkema S.A. for $38.8 mill..
CI
09/24ARKEMA : rallies round for the Octobre Rose campaign by leveraging sport
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARKEMA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 813 M 10 222 M 10 222 M
Net income 2021 1 185 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net Debt 2021 461 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,93x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 8 363 M 9 678 M 9 700 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 20 185
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart ARKEMA
Duration : Period :
Arkema Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKEMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 111,80 €
Average target price 125,63 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry le Hénaff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-José Donsion Chief Financial Officer
Christian Collette Chief Technical Officer
Marc Schuller Chief Operating Officer
Laurent Mignon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKEMA19.57%9 678
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION30.37%105 737
AIR LIQUIDE4.63%76 807
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.83%50 616
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.60.38%33 906
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.04%32 207