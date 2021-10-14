D1 Arkema: a vibrant start to the new season

New season often means new developments, and 2021 is no exception to the rule. The company Point.P is making its first appearance in the world of French women's football by becoming a partner of D1 Arkema.

After being a major presence in the old Coupe de la Ligue for almost twenty years, the Saint-Gobain Group brand has signed a three-year contract with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and the Fédération Française de Football (FFF), in particular to "speed up the advent of gender equality", as the brand indicated in a press release.