  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arkle Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CON   IE00B2357X72

ARKLE RESOURCES PLC

(CON)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:33 2022-11-24 am EST
0.6505 GBX   +36.95%
06:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: UOG well disappoints; Arkle finds pegmatites
AN
11/22TRADING UPDATES: AfriTin hails drilling finds; Severfield profit rises
AN
11/22Arkle Resources plc and Group Eleven Resources Corp Announce Stonepark Drilling Update
CI
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: UOG well disappoints; Arkle finds pegmatites

11/24/2022 | 06:18am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Arkle Resources PLC, up 32% at 0.63 pence, 12-month range 0.37p-0.9p. The Ireland-focused gold and zinc exploration company discovers pegmatites in its Mine River Block on the Wexford/Wicklow border, in its search for lithium. The block is close to the known lithium-bearing Leinster Granite Pegmatite Belt, and is "well-positioned" for exploration of lithium-bearing pegmatites. Arkle confirms the presence of granite, pegmatite and aplite within its prospecting licences. "It is early days but positive news," says Chair John Teeling.

----------

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC, up 11% at 87.33p, 12-month range 72p-140p. The specialist brick maker announces the acquisition of Fabspeed Holdings, a manufacturer of off-site pre-built brick products for an initial GBP6.3 million. Fabspeed operates from three facilities, two in West Yorkshire and one in Oxfordshire. Michelmersh also reported strong trading, and now expects revenue and profit in 2022 to be ahead of market expectations. It intends to launch a share buyback for up to GBP3.0 million.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

DeepMatter Group PLC, down 57% at 0.52, 12-month range 0.04p-0.98p. The digital chemistry data company says its board has concluded that de-listing from AIM and re-registering as a private company would provide better opportunities to raise additional capital. This comes after discussions with major shareholders over securing future working capital, it says. Delisting will be conditional on shareholder approval in due course, and currently has the support of major shareholders. DeepMatter predicts it will need GBP1 million prior to any delisting, to fund its long-term growth ambitions.

----------

United Oil & Gas PLC, down 22% at 1.54p, 12-month range 1.25p-3.5p. The oil and gas firm shares a disappointing update on its ASH-4 well in the Abu Sennan License in Eygpt. While the well had encouraging initial flow rates, UOG says: "Over recent days the rates from the well have sharply declined, suggesting that the well is connected to a smaller volume of oil than had been expected pre-drill." It has reduced the choke size to manage the resevoir and production rates, which will likely stabilise within a few days, but production will be a lower rate than expected.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ARKLE RESOURCES PLC 36.95% 0.6505 Delayed Quote.-24.00%
BRENT OIL 0.36% 84.62 Delayed Quote.12.66%
DEEPMATTER GROUP PLC -56.38% 0.05235 Delayed Quote.-73.33%
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC 11.97% 87.9 Delayed Quote.-38.67%
UNITED OIL & GAS PLC -22.94% 1.518 Delayed Quote.-29.46%
WTI 0.03% 77.512 Delayed Quote.6.62%
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: UOG well disappoints; Arkle finds pegmatites
AN
TRADING UPDATES: AfriTin hails drilling finds; Severfield profit rises
AN
Arkle Resources plc and Group Eleven Resources Corp Announce Stonepark Drilling Update
CI
TRADING UPDATES: Aeorema reinstates payout; Resolute upsizes fundraise
AN
Arkle Resources Raises Equity Capital to Finance Zinc Drilling in Ireland
MT
Arkle Resources PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Arkle Resources plc and Group Eleven Resources Corp. Announce Additional Drilling on Stonepark
CI
Arkle Resources plc Announces Update on Stonepark Operation
CI
Earnings Flash (ARK.L) ARKLE RESOURCES Posts FY21 EPS $0.00
MT
Arkle Resources PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,43 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net cash 2021 0,08 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,19 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 78,5%
