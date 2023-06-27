Arkle Resources PLC - Dublin-based diversified exploration company, with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland - Swings to pretax loss of EUR299,214 for 2022, from a profit of EUR426,260 in 2021. Says profit due to fair value volatility of warrants is down to EUR3,981 from EUR746,526 a year earlier. Arkle says the main focus in the period is the Stonepark zinc project where seven holes were drilled. "Despite the market for junior exploration companies being friendless Arkle had a good exploration year," the firm adds.

Current stock price: 0.31 pence each, down 22% on Tuesday morning in London

12-month change: down 55%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

