(Alliance News) - Arkle Resources PLC on Thursday reported "significant findings" at its Irish Aughrim block.

The exploration company, with principal assets in Irish gold and zinc exploration licences, said it had identified "anomalous discoveries" at the prospect in Wicklow county. Lithium, gold, tin, tungsten, copper and rare earth elements were revealed following prospecting activities.

Analysis revealed up to 0.09% lithium oxide, with 26 out of 59 samples showing concentrations above 0.02%. Pegmatite samples showed minor spodumene crystals, with one showing a "significant concentration" of beryllium and lithium oxide. According to Arkle, this indicates the potential presence of economic beryllium at Aughrim.

Results from the block's Ballinglen area revealed 0.028% tin and 0.179% tungsten, as well as an anomalous presence of 0.08% lithium oxide.

Sampling at the Kingston copper site yielded 0.388% copper, 0.089% lead, 0.614% zinc and cobalt at 35.6 parts per million.

Gold grades at 0.74 parts per million were detected, and the block also revealed "significant concentrations" of rare earth metals such as cerium and dysprosium.

Following these "significant findings", Arkle said it plans to undertake further geochemical exploration of the anomalous areas, which will help in "unlocking the potential" of the block.

Chair John Teeling said: "These results, coupled with the presence of other valuable metals, reinforce the prospectivity of the area and will guide our focused exploration efforts. We are eager to advance to more detailed exploration. The additional prospect of gold in the region adds further excitement to our ongoing analysis."

Shares in Arkle were up 6.3% at 0.43 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

