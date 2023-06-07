Advanced search
    ARKO   US0412421085

ARKO CORP.

(ARKO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:45:10 2023-06-07 am EDT
7.990 USD   +0.50%
09:31aARKO Corp. Ranked at No. 460 on the Fortune 500 List of America's Largest Companies
GL
07:02aARKO Corp. Closes 24th Acquisition Since 2013, Expands its Retail and Fleet Fueling Segments with Purchase of Uncle's Convenience Stores and GASCARD from WTG Fuels
GL
05/17ARKO CORP. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
ARKO Corp. Ranked at No. 460 on the Fortune 500 List of America's Largest Companies

06/07/2023 | 09:31am EDT
Prestigious recognition highlights ARKO’s successful growth strategy

RICHMOND, Va., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced it was named for the second consecutive year to the 2023 Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest companies by total revenue in the United States. ARKO ranked at No. 460, moving up 38 places on the list from its debut in 2022 at No. 498. The recognition is a clear indicator of the company’s successful growth strategy.

“ARKO had an excellent year in 2022 and a strong start to 2023, so being named to the Fortune 500 for the second consecutive year once again confirms our position as a leader in the convenience store industry,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARKO Corp. “This is the result of ARKO’s unwavering commitment to create value for our stockholders and underscores the success we have achieved through strategic initiatives like enhancing our loyalty program, expanding marketing and merchandising efforts, and executing our long-term growth strategy through accretive acquisitions.”

The company has successfully completed 24 acquisitions since 2013. ARKO has grown from 300 stores to approximately 3,700 locations comprised of approximately 1,550 company-operated stores, more than 1,800 independent dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, and approximately 300 unmanned fleet fueling locations.

Learn more about ARKO Corp. and its family of community of brands here.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact
Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact
Ross Parman
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 266 M - -
Net income 2023 44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 956 M 956 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 223
Free-Float 57,7%
Managers and Directors
Arie E. Kotler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald P. Bassell Chief Financial Officer
Andrew R. Heyer Independent Director
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Michael J. Gade Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKO CORP.-8.20%956
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.06%49 208
MURPHY USA INC.1.94%6 208
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.42.66%3 963
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.11.58%3 937
PTG ENERGY-17.93%571
