RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, announced today that its subsidiary GPM broke ground with a New To Industry Fast Market branded location at 1655 East Queens Creek Road, Gilbert Arizona that is scheduled to open later this year .



This location will be a 5,600 square foot store, with sleek and inviting exterior, offering customers delicious food and beverage service options of always fresh bean-to-cup hot and iced coffee, Frazil frozen drinks, donuts, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, Nathan’s hot dogs, Tornados®, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, and, of course, our delicious, high-value $4.99 pizza in both take-and-bake and served hot, and our $2.99 Tyson chicken sandwich being offered to our fas REWARDS® loyal members. All of this will be available in a spacious, open and exciting environment. “We are very excited to open our 65th Fast Market store, featuring the items of which our company and family of community brands have become so proud,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO. “This location will be offering many new menu items as we evolve our food service that we know our customers will love – a selection of high-quality, high value delicious items for people on the go,” Kotler continued. “And, as always, customers that enroll in our popular loyalty program, fas REWARDS®, can take advantage of significant savings throughout the store.”

The new location will also feature 35+ parking spaces, four electric vehicle charging ports and seven fuel dispensers, providing 14 gas fueling points and four diesel fueling points.

This store underscores ARKO’s focus on three strategic key pillars: Growing sales in core destination categories, growing its high-value fas REWARDS® loyalty program, and expanding the Company’s food and beverage service. Visit a store or download the free app today to begin saving today. To learn more, visit: www.fasrewards.com.

