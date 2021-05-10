Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARKO to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

05/10/2021 | 07:30am EDT
RICHMOND, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 before the markets open in the United States.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2021. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through May 27, 2021, by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13718973.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 2,950 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,325 company-operated stores and approximately 1,625 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPMP, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer.

Investor Contact
Chris Mandeville
(203) 682-8200
ARKO@icrinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
