  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arko Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARKO   US0412421085

ARKO CORP.

(ARKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
8.520 USD   +0.59%
04:31pARKO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023
GL
12:51pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly in Red as Basic Resources, Telecoms Drag
DJ
07:53aTravelCenters Again Spurns ARKO Bid, Sticks With BP Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARKO to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023, after U.S. markets close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2023. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or (+1) 201-689-8728. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through May 23, 2023, by dialing 877-660-6853 or (+1) 201-612-7415 and entering confirmation code 13737981.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact
Andrew Petro
Matter on behalf of ARKO
(978) 518-4531
apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact
Ross Parman
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com


All news about ARKO CORP.
Analyst Recommendations on ARKO CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 389 M - -
Net income 2023 61,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 019 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 223
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart ARKO CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arko Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARKO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Average target price 11,95 $
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arie E. Kotler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald P. Bassell Chief Financial Officer
Andrew R. Heyer Independent Director
Steven J. Heyer Independent Director
Michael J. Gade Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARKO CORP.-2.19%1 019
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.13.78%49 084
MURPHY USA INC.-2.18%5 956
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.13.88%3 097
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-14.28%2 944
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.96.56%1 329
