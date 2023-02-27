Advanced search
    ARKO   US0412421085

ARKO CORP.

(ARKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
8.040 USD   -0.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arko : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

02/27/2023 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th Quarter & Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings

February 28, 2023

A Leading Retail Convenience Store Operator

A Fortune 500® Company

Safe Harbor Statement

2

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company's expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control, including the potential resurgence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a "same store basis," which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a "same store basis" excludes the results of any store that is not a "same store" for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

The Company uses and discloses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses further adjusts Adjusted EBITDA by excluding incremental bonuses incurred for 2020 based on 2020 performance.

The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of incremental bonuses, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures disclosed in this presentation to their nearest respective GAAP measures can be found in the last slide of this presentation.

1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable

ARKO Overview

3

6th Largest Convenience Store Chain in U.S.

$301.1 Million

1,400+

2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1

Company Operated Stores

~$1.65 Billion

~2 Billion

Operating in

Over 12,000

~1.3 Million

Enrolled fas Rewards

Retail in Store Sales

Fuel Gallons Sold

Over 30 States

Employees

Loyalty Members

24 Acquisitions

Highly Experienced

Wholesale Distribution to 1,674

22 Closed since 2013; 2 Additional

Independent Dealer Locations and

In-house M&A Team

Pending Acquisitions

Operation of 183 Cardlock Locations

NASDAQ: ARKO

GAAP measures.

ARKO's Core Strengths

4

Significant Community Brand Equity with Benefits of Participation in Large Network

Excellent Convenience Store Operator with Majority of Profits Generated from Company Operated Stores

Runway for Growth Through Continued in-Store Marketing Initiatives

A Demonstrated Excellence and Reputation as a Return on Invested Capital Focused Acquirer of Choice

Diversified Both in Geography and Through Wholesale and Fleet Fueling Segments

Founder-Led Experienced Management Team

ARKO's Retail Brand Footprint

Highly successful strategy embracing well known regional convenience store brands with brand equity and long histories in their communities.

We operate 1,404 retail convenience stores in over 30 states under more than 20 regional store brands that have been in existence for an average of approximately 50 years.

Approximately 155 company operated stores expected to be added in 2023 through previously announced acquisitions.

Overview:

  • ~40% of our retail stores are in cities with populations of fewer than 20,000 people.
  • ~20% of our retail stores are in cities with populations between 20,000 and 50,000 people.

5

ARKO's Retail Footprint

ARKO Stores by Population

13%

Under 5,000 people

Source: Demographics by SimpleMaps

39%

13%

5,000 - 10,000

10,000 - 20,000

Our focus on secondary and tertiary markets allows us

15%

20,000 - 50,000

20%

Greater than 50,000

to preserve "local" brand name recognition and align

local market needs with capital investment.

Disclaimer

Arko Corporation published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:01:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
