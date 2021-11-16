Arko : PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT NO. 4 to prospectus dated June 7, 2021

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Registration No. 333-252106

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT NO. 4 (to prospectus dated June 7, 2021)

ARKO Corp.

Up to 4,000,0000 Shares of Common Stock

Up to 4,000,000 Shares of Common Stock Issuable Upon Exercise of Warrants

This prospectus supplement is being filed to update and supplement the information contained in the prospectus dated June 7, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), with the information contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which we filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"). Accordingly, we have attached the Quarterly Report to this prospectus supplement.

The Prospectus and this prospectus supplement relate to the issuance by us of up to an aggregate of up to 4,000,000shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("common stock") that are issuable upon the exercise of 4,000,000 warrants (the "Private Warrants") originally issued in a private placement in connection with the initial public offering of Haymaker (as defined in the Prospectus). The Prospectus and this prospectus supplement also relate to the resale from time to time by the selling stockholders named in the Prospectus or their respective permitted transferees (the "Selling Stockholders") of up to 4,000,000 shares of our common stock that may be issued upon exercise of the Private Warrants.

This prospectus supplement updates and supplements the information in the Prospectus and is not complete without, and may not be delivered or utilized except in combination with, the Prospectus, including any amendments or supplements thereto. This prospectus supplement should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus and if there is any inconsistency between the information in the Prospectus and this prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement.

Our common stock and our publicly-traded warrants (the "Public Warrants") are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "ARKO" and "ARKOW," respectively. On November 12, 2021, the closing price of our common stock was $10.55, and the closing price for the Public Warrants was $2.33.

INVESTING IN OUR SECURITIES INVOLVES RISKS THAT ARE DESCRIBED IN THE "RISK FACTORS" SECTION BEGINNING ON PAGE 5 OF THE PROSPECTUS.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued under the Prospectus or determined if the Prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

The date of this prospectus supplement is November 15, 2021.