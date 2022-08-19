Arkose Energy : Quarterly Report - 2nd Quarter - Financials with Notes
08/19/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
Arkose Energy Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Year Ending
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
2021
Revenue
Oil and gas sales
$
166,130
$
220,093
$
545,272
Cryptocurrency mining revenue
-
-
76,503
Total revenue
166,130
220,093
621,774
Operating expenses
Production costs
208,950
172,751
1,105,071
Cost of mining revenue
-
-
3,200
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
7,667
7,667
205,337
General and administrative expense
90,412
126,747
397,399
Accretion expense (benefit) of asset retirement obligation
13,071
13,071
52,284
Impairment of oil and gas properties
57,750
57,750
231,000
Total operating expenses
377,850
377,986
1,994,291
Loss from operations
(211,720)
(157,893)
(1,372,517)
Other (income) expense
Interest expense
18,663
18,663
74,650
(Gain) loss on exchange of warrants for common stock
-
-
(42,427)
Total other (income) expense
18,663
18,663
32,223
Loss before Income taxes
(230,383)
(176,556)
(1,404,740)
Provision for income taxes
2,060
-
-
Net Loss
$
(232,443)
$
(176,556)
$
(1,404,740)
Net loss per share:
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
$
(0.0043)
$
(0.00326)
$
(0.02593)
Weighted average share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
54,206,020
54,178,020
54,178,020
Arkose Energy Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year Ending
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activites
Net loss
$
(230,383)
$
(176,556)
$
(1,404,740)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations:
Accretion expense
13,071
13,071
13,071
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
7,667
7,667
51,334
Impairment of oil and gas properties
57,750
57,750
231,000
Paid-in-kind interest
-
-
19,025
Stock based compensation
-
-
69,300
(Gain) or loss on warrrant exercise
-
-
-
Change in:
Production revenue receivable
-
-
-
Intercompany Loans
411,766
76,885
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
-
-
5,450
Payable to related party
-
-
(167,397)
Cryptocurrencies - mining , net of mining pool operating fees
-
-
(39,730)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
490,254
155,373
182,052
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Investment in property and equipment
-
47,000
7,677
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
-
47,000
7,677
Cashflows Flows From Financing Activites
Proceeds from common stock subscriptions
-
-
-
Proceeds from common stock issuance
-
-
-
Proceeds from Warrant Exercise
-
-
-
Net cash from financing activities
-
-
-
Net Change in cash and cash equivalents
$
259,871
$
(68,183)
$
(1,215,011)
Beginning of period cash
(22,889)
45,294
39,318
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
$
236,982
$
(22,889)
$
(1,175,693)
Non-Cash Investing and financing activities
Oil and gas properties acquired with debt
-
-
-
Oil and gas Properties acquired common stock
-
-
-
Oil and gas properties acquired with preferred stock
-
-
-
Arkose Energy Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Year Ending
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236,982
$
22,889
$
47,955
Cryptocurrencies
-
-
-
Production revenue receivable
-
-
-
Total current assets
236,982
22,889
47,955
Oil and gas properties - proved, net
4,628,240
4,628,240
4,857,160
Property and equipment, net
335,515
343,182
305,337
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,200,736
$
4,994,311
$
5,210,452
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
581,727
$
54,807
$
55,307
Payable to related party
577,431
577,431
577,431
Stock subscriptions
-
-
-
Note payable
754,252
791,578
772,915
Total current liabilities
1,913,411
1,423,817
1,405,653
Long term liabilities:
Asset retirement obligation
1,676,045
1,733,795
1,791,545
Warrant liability
173,543
173,543
173,543
Total Liabilities
$
3,762,999
$
3,331,155
$
3,370,741
Series B Redeemable convertible preferred stock, at redemption value, par value $100; 200,000 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
and 65,000 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
6,500,000
6,500,000
6,500,000
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 20,000,000 shares authorized
Series A, par value $0.001, none issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Series E, par value $0.001, 1,000,000 issued and outstanding
1,000
1,000
1,000
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 480,000,000 authorized;
54,206,020 issued and outstanding June 30, 2021
54,206
-
-
54,178,020 issued and outstanding December 31, 2021
-
54,178
54,178
47,178,020 issued and outstanding September 30, 2021
46,198,020 issued and outstanding June 30, 2021
46,198,020 issued and outstanding March 31, 2021
33,589,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
12,108,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
441,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
Additional paid-in capital
9,693,560
9,686,563
9,686,563
Accumulated deficit
(14,811,029)
(14,578,586)
(14,402,030)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit):
1,437,737
1,663,155
1,839,711
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,200,736
$
4,994,311
$
5,210,452
Arkose Energy Corp
Statement of Stockholders Equity (Deficit)
Common stock
Common stock
Preferred stock
Additional paid-in
Accumulated
shares
amount
amount
capital
deficit
Total
Balance , December 31, 2018
441,543
$
442
$
1,000
$
3,023,040
$
(2,649,277)
$
375,205
Issuance of common stock
for acquisition of oil and gas properties
11,667,000
$
11,667
$
-
$
2,385,762
-
$
2,397,429
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(2,615,035)
$
(2,615,035)
Balance, December 31, 2019
12,108,543
$
12,109
$
1,000
$
5,408,802
$
(5,264,312)
$
157,599
Issuance of common stock
for acquisition of oil and gas properties
20,833,000
$
20,833
$
-
$
2,929,667
-
$
2,950,500
Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock
for acquisition of oil and gas properties
-
$
-
$
6,500,000
$
-
-
$
6,500,000
Share-based compensation
1,148,000
$
1,148
$
-
$
297,332
-
$
298,480
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(7,732,978)
$
(7,732,978)
Balance, December 31, 2020
34,089,543
$
34,090
$
6,501,000
$
8,635,802
$
(12,997,289)
$
2,173,602
Issuance of common stock
for mining operations
9,600,000
$
9,600
$
-
$
733,400
$
-
$
743,000
Issuance of common stock for contingent liabilities
2,999,477
$
2,999
$
-
$
-
$
-
2,999
for contingent liabilities
Share-based compensation
9,000
0
$
9
$
-
$
8,991
$
-
9,000
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(485,380)
(485,380)
Balance, March 31, 2021
46,698,020
$
46,698
$
6,501,000
$
9,378,193
$
(13,482,669)
$
2,443,221
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(316,199)
(316,199)
Balance, June 30, 2021
46,698,020
$
46,698
$
6,501,000
$
9,378,193
$
(13,798,868)
$
2,127,022
Issuance of common stock
for warrant exercise
980,000
$
980
$
-
$
244,020
$
-
$
245,000
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(123,750)
(123,750)
Balance, September 30, 2021
47,678,020
$
47,678
$
6,501,000
$
9,622,213
$
(13,922,619)
$
2,248,272
Share-based compensation
6,500,000
$
6,500
$
-
$
64,350
$
-
$
70,850
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(479,411)
(479,411)
Balance, December 31, 2021
54,178,020
$
54,178
$
6,501,000
$
9,686,563
$
(14,402,030)
$
1,839,711
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(176,556)
$
(176,556)
Balance, March 31, 2022
54,178,020
$
54,178
$
6,501,000
$
9,686,563
$
(14,578,586)
$
1,663,155
Issuance of common stock
28,000
$
28
$
-
$
6,997
$
-
$
7,025
Net loss
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(232,443)
$
(232,443)
Balance, June 30, 2022
54,206,020
$
54,206
$
6,501,000
$
9,693,560
$
(14,811,029)
$
1,437,737
ARKOSE ENERGY CORP.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Description of Business
Arkose Energy Corp. ("Arkose" or the "Company"), incorporated in the state of Nevada, operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, and focuses on the acquisition and development of undervalued producing properties in the United States, located in Brown, Coleman, Gonzales, Harris, Hutchinson, Jim Wells, Madison, Matagorda, Palo Pinto, Parker, Runnels, Sabine, Wilson and Wise Counties, Texas. The Company also participates in cryptocurrency mining operations in North America to mine for bitcoin by deploying special cryptocurrency mining computers ("miners") to solve complex cryptographic algorithms to the support the bitcoin blockchain in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards.
2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation
The consolidated financial statements of the Company are stated in U.S. dollars and have been prepared by management in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). The preparation of these financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses, related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, proved oil and natural gas reserves and the related disclosures in the accompanying financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Significant estimates with regard to these financial statements include the estimate of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities and the related present value of estimated future net cash flows.
Subsequent Events
In preparing these financial statements, the Company has evaluated events and transactions for potential recognition or disclosure through the date the financial statements were issued and has disclosed certain subsequent events in these consolidated financial statements, as appropriate.
Principles of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the consolidated accounts of all its subsidiaries. All significant inter-company accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.
Use of estimates in Preparation of Financial Statements
The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expense during the reporting period. Certain accounting policies involve judgments and uncertainties to such an extent that there is reasonable likelihood that materially different amounts could have been reported under different conditions, or if different assumptions had been used. The Company evaluates its estimates and assumptions on a regular basis. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates and assumptions used in preparation of the Company's financial statements. The most significant estimates with regard to these financial statements relate to the future development and abandonment costs, estimates related to certain oil and natural gas revenues and operating expenses, and the estimates of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities that are used to calculate depletion and impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Arkose Energy Corp. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 02:15:05 UTC.