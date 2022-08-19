Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Arkose Energy Corp.
  News
  Summary
    RKOS   US04126P2048

ARKOSE ENERGY CORP.

(RKOS)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:06 2022-08-19 am EDT
0.1490 USD   +35.33%
08/19 ARKOSE ENERGY : Quarterly Report - 2nd Quarter - Financials with Notes
PU
08/18 ARKOSE ENERGY : Notification of Late Filing
PU
05/31 ARKOSE ENERGY : 1st Quarter - Financials with Notes (03/31/2022)
PU
Arkose Energy : Quarterly Report - 2nd Quarter - Financials with Notes

08/19/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
Arkose Energy Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Year Ending

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

2021

Revenue

Oil and gas sales

$

166,130

$

220,093

$

545,272

Cryptocurrency mining revenue

-

-

76,503

Total revenue

166,130

220,093

621,774

Operating expenses

Production costs

208,950

172,751

1,105,071

Cost of mining revenue

-

-

3,200

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

7,667

7,667

205,337

General and administrative expense

90,412

126,747

397,399

Accretion expense (benefit) of asset retirement obligation

13,071

13,071

52,284

Impairment of oil and gas properties

57,750

57,750

231,000

Total operating expenses

377,850

377,986

1,994,291

Loss from operations

(211,720)

(157,893)

(1,372,517)

Other (income) expense

Interest expense

18,663

18,663

74,650

(Gain) loss on exchange of warrants for common stock

-

-

(42,427)

Total other (income) expense

18,663

18,663

32,223

Loss before Income taxes

(230,383)

(176,556)

(1,404,740)

Provision for income taxes

2,060

-

-

Net Loss

$

(232,443)

$

(176,556)

$

(1,404,740)

Net loss per share:

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(0.0043)

$

(0.00326)

$

(0.02593)

Weighted average share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

54,206,020

54,178,020

54,178,020

Arkose Energy Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ending

Q1 2022

Q1 2022

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activites

Net loss

$

(230,383)

$

(176,556)

$

(1,404,740)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations:

Accretion expense

13,071

13,071

13,071

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

7,667

7,667

51,334

Impairment of oil and gas properties

57,750

57,750

231,000

Paid-in-kind interest

-

-

19,025

Stock based compensation

-

-

69,300

(Gain) or loss on warrrant exercise

-

-

-

Change in:

Production revenue receivable

-

-

-

Intercompany Loans

411,766

76,885

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

-

-

5,450

Payable to related party

-

-

(167,397)

Cryptocurrencies - mining , net of mining pool operating fees

-

-

(39,730)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

490,254

155,373

182,052

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Investment in property and equipment

-

47,000

7,677

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

-

47,000

7,677

Cashflows Flows From Financing Activites

Proceeds from common stock subscriptions

-

-

-

Proceeds from common stock issuance

-

-

-

Proceeds from Warrant Exercise

-

-

-

Net cash from financing activities

-

-

-

Net Change in cash and cash equivalents

$

259,871

$

(68,183)

$

(1,215,011)

Beginning of period cash

(22,889)

45,294

39,318

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$

236,982

$

(22,889)

$

(1,175,693)

Non-Cash Investing and financing activities

Oil and gas properties acquired with debt

-

-

-

Oil and gas Properties acquired common stock

-

-

-

Oil and gas properties acquired with preferred stock

-

-

-

Arkose Energy Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Year Ending

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

236,982

$

22,889

$

47,955

Cryptocurrencies

-

-

-

Production revenue receivable

-

-

-

Total current assets

236,982

22,889

47,955

Oil and gas properties - proved, net

4,628,240

4,628,240

4,857,160

Property and equipment, net

335,515

343,182

305,337

TOTAL ASSETS

$

5,200,736

$

4,994,311

$

5,210,452

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

581,727

$

54,807

$

55,307

Payable to related party

577,431

577,431

577,431

Stock subscriptions

-

-

-

Note payable

754,252

791,578

772,915

Total current liabilities

1,913,411

1,423,817

1,405,653

Long term liabilities:

Asset retirement obligation

1,676,045

1,733,795

1,791,545

Warrant liability

173,543

173,543

173,543

Total Liabilities

$

3,762,999

$

3,331,155

$

3,370,741

Series B Redeemable convertible preferred stock, at redemption value, par value $100; 200,000 and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

and 65,000 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

6,500,000

6,500,000

6,500,000

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 20,000,000 shares authorized

Series A, par value $0.001, none issued and outstanding

-

-

-

Series E, par value $0.001, 1,000,000 issued and outstanding

1,000

1,000

1,000

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 480,000,000 authorized;

54,206,020 issued and outstanding June 30, 2021

54,206

-

-

54,178,020 issued and outstanding December 31, 2021

-

54,178

54,178

47,178,020 issued and outstanding September 30, 2021

46,198,020 issued and outstanding June 30, 2021

46,198,020 issued and outstanding March 31, 2021

33,589,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

12,108,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

441,543 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

Additional paid-in capital

9,693,560

9,686,563

9,686,563

Accumulated deficit

(14,811,029)

(14,578,586)

(14,402,030)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit):

1,437,737

1,663,155

1,839,711

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

5,200,736

$

4,994,311

$

5,210,452

Arkose Energy Corp

Statement of Stockholders Equity (Deficit)

Common stock

Common stock

Preferred stock

Additional paid-in

Accumulated

shares

amount

amount

capital

deficit

Total

Balance , December 31, 2018

441,543

$

442

$

1,000

$

3,023,040

$

(2,649,277)

$

375,205

Issuance of common stock

for acquisition of oil and gas properties

11,667,000

$

11,667

$

-

$

2,385,762

-

$

2,397,429

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(2,615,035)

$

(2,615,035)

Balance, December 31, 2019

12,108,543

$

12,109

$

1,000

$

5,408,802

$

(5,264,312)

$

157,599

Issuance of common stock

for acquisition of oil and gas properties

20,833,000

$

20,833

$

-

$

2,929,667

-

$

2,950,500

Issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock

for acquisition of oil and gas properties

-

$

-

$

6,500,000

$

-

-

$

6,500,000

Share-based compensation

1,148,000

$

1,148

$

-

$

297,332

-

$

298,480

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(7,732,978)

$

(7,732,978)

Balance, December 31, 2020

34,089,543

$

34,090

$

6,501,000

$

8,635,802

$

(12,997,289)

$

2,173,602

Issuance of common stock

for mining operations

9,600,000

$

9,600

$

-

$

733,400

$

-

$

743,000

Issuance of common stock for contingent liabilities

2,999,477

$

2,999

$

-

$

-

$

-

2,999

for contingent liabilities

Share-based compensation

9,000

0

$

9

$

-

$

8,991

$

-

9,000

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(485,380)

(485,380)

Balance, March 31, 2021

46,698,020

$

46,698

$

6,501,000

$

9,378,193

$

(13,482,669)

$

2,443,221

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(316,199)

(316,199)

Balance, June 30, 2021

46,698,020

$

46,698

$

6,501,000

$

9,378,193

$

(13,798,868)

$

2,127,022

Issuance of common stock

for warrant exercise

980,000

$

980

$

-

$

244,020

$

-

$

245,000

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(123,750)

(123,750)

Balance, September 30, 2021

47,678,020

$

47,678

$

6,501,000

$

9,622,213

$

(13,922,619)

$

2,248,272

Share-based compensation

6,500,000

$

6,500

$

-

$

64,350

$

-

$

70,850

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(479,411)

(479,411)

Balance, December 31, 2021

54,178,020

$

54,178

$

6,501,000

$

9,686,563

$

(14,402,030)

$

1,839,711

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(176,556)

$

(176,556)

Balance, March 31, 2022

54,178,020

$

54,178

$

6,501,000

$

9,686,563

$

(14,578,586)

$

1,663,155

Issuance of common stock

28,000

$

28

$

-

$

6,997

$

-

$

7,025

Net loss

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(232,443)

$

(232,443)

Balance, June 30, 2022

54,206,020

$

54,206

$

6,501,000

$

9,693,560

$

(14,811,029)

$

1,437,737

ARKOSE ENERGY CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Description of Business

Arkose Energy Corp. ("Arkose" or the "Company"), incorporated in the state of Nevada, operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, and focuses on the acquisition and development of undervalued producing properties in the United States, located in Brown, Coleman, Gonzales, Harris, Hutchinson, Jim Wells, Madison, Matagorda, Palo Pinto, Parker, Runnels, Sabine, Wilson and Wise Counties, Texas. The Company also participates in cryptocurrency mining operations in North America to mine for bitcoin by deploying special cryptocurrency mining computers ("miners") to solve complex cryptographic algorithms to the support the bitcoin blockchain in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards.

2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company are stated in U.S. dollars and have been prepared by management in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). The preparation of these financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses, related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, proved oil and natural gas reserves and the related disclosures in the accompanying financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Significant estimates with regard to these financial statements include the estimate of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities and the related present value of estimated future net cash flows.

Subsequent Events

In preparing these financial statements, the Company has evaluated events and transactions for potential recognition or disclosure through the date the financial statements were issued and has disclosed certain subsequent events in these consolidated financial statements, as appropriate.

Principles of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the consolidated accounts of all its subsidiaries. All significant inter-company accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Use of estimates in Preparation of Financial Statements

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expense during the reporting period. Certain accounting policies involve judgments and uncertainties to such an extent that there is reasonable likelihood that materially different amounts could have been reported under different conditions, or if different assumptions had been used. The Company evaluates its estimates and assumptions on a regular basis. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates and assumptions used in preparation of the Company's financial statements. The most significant estimates with regard to these financial statements relate to the future development and abandonment costs, estimates related to certain oil and natural gas revenues and operating expenses, and the estimates of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities that are used to calculate depletion and impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arkose Energy Corp. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 02:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Daniel Lee Ritz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trace Maurin Secretary, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Richard D. Dwelle Chief Operating Officer
Leo William Kerrigan Director