Arkose Energy : Quarterly Report - 2nd Quarter - Financials with Notes

ARKOSE ENERGY CORP.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Description of Business

Arkose Energy Corp. ("Arkose" or the "Company"), incorporated in the state of Nevada, operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, and focuses on the acquisition and development of undervalued producing properties in the United States, located in Brown, Coleman, Gonzales, Harris, Hutchinson, Jim Wells, Madison, Matagorda, Palo Pinto, Parker, Runnels, Sabine, Wilson and Wise Counties, Texas. The Company also participates in cryptocurrency mining operations in North America to mine for bitcoin by deploying special cryptocurrency mining computers ("miners") to solve complex cryptographic algorithms to the support the bitcoin blockchain in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards.

2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company are stated in U.S. dollars and have been prepared by management in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"). The preparation of these financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses, related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities, proved oil and natural gas reserves and the related disclosures in the accompanying financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Significant estimates with regard to these financial statements include the estimate of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities and the related present value of estimated future net cash flows.

Subsequent Events

In preparing these financial statements, the Company has evaluated events and transactions for potential recognition or disclosure through the date the financial statements were issued and has disclosed certain subsequent events in these consolidated financial statements, as appropriate.

Principles of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the consolidated accounts of all its subsidiaries. All significant inter-company accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.

Use of estimates in Preparation of Financial Statements

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expense during the reporting period. Certain accounting policies involve judgments and uncertainties to such an extent that there is reasonable likelihood that materially different amounts could have been reported under different conditions, or if different assumptions had been used. The Company evaluates its estimates and assumptions on a regular basis. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates and assumptions used in preparation of the Company's financial statements. The most significant estimates with regard to these financial statements relate to the future development and abandonment costs, estimates related to certain oil and natural gas revenues and operating expenses, and the estimates of proved oil and natural gas reserve quantities that are used to calculate depletion and impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties.