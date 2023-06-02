Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAIC   US0413562051

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP.

(AAIC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-02 pm EDT
4.150 USD   +0.48%
06/02Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - FRG, EMBK, HSKA, AAIC
PR
05/31Arlington Asset Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. - AAIC
BU
05/30Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates GRNA, AAIC, CWBR, EMBK
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - FRG, EMBK, HSKA, AAIC

06/02/2023 | 08:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), relating to its proposed sale to its CEO, Brian Kahn, members of its senior management team, and a consortium including B. Riley Financial, Inc. and Irradiant Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, FRG shareholders are expected to receive $30.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/franchise-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), relating to its proposed sale to Applied Intuition, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, EMBK shareholders are expected to receive $2.88 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/embark-technology-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

  • Heska Corp. (NASDAQ: HSKA), relating to its proposed sale to Mars, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, HSKA shareholders are expected to receive $120.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/heska-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC), relating to its proposed sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, AAIC shareholders will receive 0.3619 shares of Ellington and $0.09 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/arlington-asset-investment-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2023 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-the-ma-class-action-firm-continues-investigating-the-merger--frg-embk-hska-aaic-301841672.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP.
06/02Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - FRG, EMBK, HSKA, AA..
PR
05/31Arlington Asset Investor Alert By Th : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
05/30Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates GRNA, AAIC, CWBR, EMBK
PR
05/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed in Late Tuesday
MT
05/30Top Midday Gainers
MT
05/30Shareholder Alert : Ademi LLP investigates whether Arlington Asset Investment Corp. has ob..
PR
05/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
05/30Sector Update: Financial
MT
05/30US Nears Breakthrough on Debt Ceiling, Equity Futures Mostly Higher Pre-Bell
MT
05/30Aaic Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Arlington Asset I..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer