Arlington Asset Investment Corp.(NYSE:AAIC) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Arlington Asset Investment Corp.(NYSE:AAIC) dropped from S&P TMI Index
December 14, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.84 USD
|+1.47%
|+5.22%
|+65.19%
|Dec. 13
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
|MT
|Dec. 12
|Arlington Asset Investment Shareholders Approve Ellington Financial Deal
|MT
Arlington Asset Investment Corp.(NYSE:AAIC) dropped from S&P TMI Index
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
|MT
|Arlington Asset Investment Shareholders Approve Ellington Financial Deal
|MT
|Ellington Financial Declares Interim Monthly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stocks Futures Steady on Rates Optimism
|DJ
|Earnings Flash (AAIC) ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT Posts Q3 EPS $0.07
|MT
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 29, 2010.
|CI
|Earnings Flash (AAIC) ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT Posts Q2 EPS $0.06
|MT
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed in Late Tuesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|Top Premarket Gainers
|MT
|SHARES OF ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP UP 50% AT $4.12 PREMAR…
|RE
|US Nears Breakthrough on Debt Ceiling, Equity Futures Mostly Higher Pre-Bell
|MT
|Ellington Financial Agrees to Acquire Arlington Asset Investment
|MT
|Ellington Financial And Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
|RE
|Ellington Financial Inc. entered into a definitive Agreement to acquire Arlington Asset Investment Corp. for approximately $150 million.
|CI
|JonesTrading Trims Price Target on Arlington Asset Investment to $5.50 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 29, 2010.
|CI
|Earnings Flash (AAIC) ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT Reports Q1 EPS $0.05
|MT
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Tranche Update on Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 29, 2010.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+65.19%
|137 M $
|+9.14%
|115 B $
|+45.36%
|92 274 M $
|+21.18%
|59 141 M $
|+44.13%
|52 363 M $
|+11.93%
|39 184 M $
|+19.40%
|37 623 M $
|+78.16%
|28 857 M $
|-1.24%
|23 641 M $
|-5.36%
|23 064 M $