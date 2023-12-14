Arlington Asset Investment Corp.(NYSE:AAIC) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company that focuses primarily on investing in mortgage-related assets and residential real estate. Its investment capital is allocated between asset classes, including mortgage servicing rights (MSR) related assets, credit investments and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its agency MBS consists of residential mortgage pass-through certificates, for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Its MSR-related assets represent investments, for which the return is based on the economic performance of a pool of specific MSRs. Its credit investments include investments in mortgage loans secured by either residential or commercial real property or MBS collateralized by residential or commercial mortgage loans or asset-backed securities (ABS) collateralized by residential solar panel loans.